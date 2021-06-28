Champions Column: Looking ahead to a time when Chesterfield will have cleaner air and plenty of green spaces

Don't Do A Dodo Ltd is a Chesterfield business that aims to help local people ‘go green’ easily and at a low cost. It does so by enabling the community to club together to buy green products like solar panels and smart thermostats, securing valuable discounts for householders whilst reducing their energy bills and carbon emissions.

By making the experience a shared one for local people, we can all learn from each other whilst making a real difference together. And, as we choose to use local suppliers, we stimulate the local economy leading to more prosperity and jobs across the town.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week's Champions columnist Nigel Timperley is the director at Don’t Do A Dodo Ltd.

Getting started! We’ve spent the last 12 months building our website, which includes a “group buying” portal so that local people can save money by buying low-carbon measures for the home as a community.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Community, countryside, history.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We’ve engaged four graduates in the last year, to help us build all this. They’re doing all sorts of different things; software development, WordPress, social media, sales and customer service. It’s very varied and they are adding real-world experience to their academic credentials.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Don’t Do A Dodo is a community business. As well as helping local people group-buy low carbon products like solar panels and renewable energy, we use local suppliers to install things, creating jobs and opportunity in the town’s emerging green economy.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

Probably the Fox and Goose inn as it’s such a perfect place. Location, food and atmosphere are all a delight, plus my wife and I got married there so it has a special place in my heart.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it been a benefit to your business?

We’ve received financial support from both Santander Bank and Sheffield University, to help us access some top-quality people and build a robust platform for our customers. We’re really grateful for their contributions.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the Elder Way project looks really promising. It’s vital that we revitalise the centre of Chesterfield and keep giving local people extra reasons to come into town. This project could do that.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?