Champions Column: ​Latest developments will give us look and feel of a big town

​We’re proud to be based in one of the town’s newest developments, the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Starting up in the middle of an energy crisis was a big step for us. We are proud that we stuck to our integrity and ethics throughout the difficult climate to make sure we were giving businesses the right kind of advice.

This week's Champions columnist Dan Molloy is one of the founders of Choice Utility.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Incredible untapped potential.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to visit Holmebrook Valley Park with the dog. It’s great to watch him disappear towards the water and come back soaking!

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We help businesses source sustainable options for their energy supply, this could be solar power, heat pumps or wind turbines.

We have developed relationships with over 20 of the UK’s leading utilities suppliers to ensure first and foremost, that the rate a business pays will be the best possible for them - be that gas, electricity or water.

Our company remains as paperless as possible as we invest more in technology to get this to absolute zero. We also don’t allow plastic water bottles in our office.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The diversity of businesses in our town keeps it interesting as we learn more and more about different industries, their challenges and how we can help with their utilities.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We have a small team that will canvas local businesses to see where we can help in the understanding of energy bills. We find that discussions with energy firms are often filled with jargon and can be incredibly overwhelming, especially for new businesses.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefitted your business?

We have received some great advice from Adrian Williamson, the Innovation Support Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council. He gave us some fantastic advice on our marketing, including how to use social media effectively. He has also worked with us to plan our local energy awareness campaigns, which have helped in raising our profile in the area.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The development of Chesterfield Train Station and the Chesterfield Waterside scheme is really exciting.

The plans will show that we’re serious about having businesses here and give us the look and feel of a big town.

The plans for the architecture and public realm work around those schemes look great too and will ensure people’s first impressions are one of a modern and vibrant place.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love to see us lean further into our historic roots as a market town. We have some amazing architecture locally, and there is a great trend for people visiting older towns and cities for their cultural experiences.

Chesterfield has a great opportunity to capitalise on this, with its Crooked Spire, Market Hall, Town Hall and mock-Tudor buildings.

We have a great opportunity to shape this narrative and improve our town’s credentials as a fantastic visitor destination.