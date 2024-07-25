Champions column: ​It's important that everyone in town supports local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​I am Dawn Brown, the owner of Rose Cottage Doggy Daycare and Luxury Boarding. We are unique because no dog spends time in kennels unless it is time for bed, as they are out all day playing in one of our many paddocks designed to stimulate dogs mentally and physically.

​What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We are a multi-award winning business! We won Kennels of the year at the Pif awards and Excellence in innovation award at the East Midland Chamber Derbyshire Business Awards.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, up-and-coming and a central hub.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Smithy pond in Wingerworth & the Hunloke Arms, due to these both being dog friendly and offering doggy treats. They are both located in great areas too for dog walks, and the pond at Smithy is lovely to walk round.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It is the people that make it for us. They are so friendly and it is an easy place to get to, so we have a lot of custom coming to us from other areas in Derbyshire.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We take on work placements here at Rose Cottage from Chesterfield College, and we also support the local football team Staveley Juniors as their main sponsor.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We do regular social media posts with shout-outs to our local suppliers and businesses. We

also use a local supplier… Michael Lettall at Peaceful Pets makes our dog beds.

Which development do you think will have the greatest impact on Chesterfield, and why?

I believe the revitalisation of Chesterfield Market will have the biggest impact on the town, providing better facilities to attract a wider range of traders and allowing the town to host more high-profile events to boost footfall and tourism.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would like to see our marketplace bustling, with more visitors coming into the town supporting our independent traders, shops, bars and restaurants.