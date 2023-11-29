Champions column: It's great to see such a focus on the community in our town

I run my own business two days a week and am the newest team member at Destination Chesterfield for my other three days of work, writes Esther Hurst-Davis.

​I love how my role at Destination Chesterfield is helping me to develop new skills, but also how I am able to use aspects of my other experiences in my marketing position.

Originally from Sheffield, I have great memories of Chesterfield from when I was younger, often coming to the market with my mum, and it’s fantastic to be creating more here now.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

​Our latest Champions columnist is Esther Hurst-Davis, marketing assistant at Destination Chesterfield

While I’ve only been working with Destination Chesterfield for a few months, it has been fantastic to see many achievements of the business already.

We recently celebrated 10 years of #ChesterfieldChampions, which was a fantastic reminder of how strong the business community is in Chesterfield. Our sellout event, the Chesterfield Investment Summit, hosted over 200 guests and was another highlight for me as it was my first event with the organisation.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Community-focussed, ambitious, determined

"I’m really enjoying getting to know and explore Chesterfield more and have found there are so many incredible hidden gems", says Champions columnist Esther Hurst-Davis..

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I’m really enjoying getting to know and explore Chesterfield more and have found there are so many incredible hidden gems to be discovered.

The food at the Tickled Trout and The Batch House is amazing and both have great atmospheres. I also love a trip to Chatsworth and all the fantastic walks and green spaces in the area.

I’m excited to find new places to visit and events to check out such as some of the amazing theatre events at The Winding Wheel!

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think the people you work with make such a huge difference to your working life and I feel so lucky to have a wonderful team, but also to get to work with the amazing community in Chesterfield. The people are so friendly and passionate about the town, which really makes the job enjoyable.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Destination Chesterfield has a strong focus on skills and apprenticeships. Key aspects of this include Made in Chesterfield and the Apprentice Town initiative.

As well as promoting opportunities, part of my role is talking to current and past apprentices in the town about their experiences, to create blogs which might help individuals who are interested in pursuing careers across various sectors.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?