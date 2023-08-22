Champions column: It’s great to be able to work in such a scenic and enterprising town

​In terms of the business, Eden Tyres & Servicing is a family-run, independent group of garages that’s been running since 1981.

There are 22 branches within the group which all have a focus on old-fashioned customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a customer comes into the Chesterfield garage, I aim to make their experience as easy and stress-free as possible.

Our latest Champions columnist is Curtis Newsome, branch manager at Eden Tyres & Servicing in Chesterfield.

I enjoy building good relationships with my customers so they can trust our advice and feel comfortable coming into the branch.

Eden invests in both technology and training which allows us to deliver a really high standard of service to our customers.

We’re lucky to have workshop technology such as Hunter wheel alignment and have recently had training on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

'Working in Chesterfield is great, the people are really down to earth, the local scenery is beautiful’, says Curtis Newsome, branch manager at Eden Tyres and Servicing.

Our greatest achievement has got to be the two brand new branches we’ve opened over this past year.

Both our Oakham and Gainsborough branches have purpose-built workshops that are kitted out with the latest equipment & reception areas that give customers space to sit back and relax. I think these branches are amazing and really show what kind of service we aim to give to customers.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Enterprising, scenic, historic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

It’s got to be Ignition cars and coffee over on Baslow Road. Not only is the food there fantastic (the bacon cob is a breakfast must) but the atmosphere the team have created is superb. Although it’s not in the centre of the town, the location gives you some fantastic scenery whilst you look at even more fantastic cars.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We make sure that all our tyres are sent to a recycling centre, where they can be made into astroturf, riding areas or re-used in construction materials.

Eden have also made the switch to electric vehicles for the management team and have been

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

working to install EV charges in the branches. A bike to work scheme has recently

been introduced and we’ve got a workshop full of tools to keep our bikes in top condition. We also make sure our oil is disposed of properly.

Tyre companies are realising the importance of sustainability and focusing on manufacturing tyres that have less impact on the environment – we even sell a budget tyre called Radar that has been carbon neutral since 2013.

I think all of this is a great starting point to becoming a more sustainable company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love the customers that we get here in Chesterfield, everyone is always friendly and has a smile of their face.

Car repairs can sometimes be a real mood killer, but I’d like to think that the team here do their best to make having a car in the workshop as pleasant and easy as possible.

Working in Chesterfield is great, the people are really down to earth, and the local scenery is beautiful. We love having the new Glass Yard at the back of the branch, it’s been great seeing the local area develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

The Eden Tyres & Servicing academy is an apprenticeship programme that actively takes on applicants throughout the year.

My assistant manager, Jack, and I both started off as apprentices and have worked our way through the business to where we are today.

The programme itself allowed me to learn and develop my industry skills, whilst also learning about the importance of customer care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three active apprentices in the company and many more that are now fully qualified employees Eden have always focused on investing in their future staff.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I feel that the Northern Gateway development will have a massive impact on Chesterfield.

The enterprise centre will give a real boost in local business start-ups and help small and medium-sized companies run a lot smoother.