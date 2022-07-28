Champions Column: It's a really exciting time to be working here in Chesterfield

Established in 2021, The Therapy and Lifestyle Clinic (TLC) was created to support individuals with their mental health needs.

TLC supports its clients by ensuring that they have access to a standard of professional support required to better themselves.

All services provided by TLC are ‘evidence-based’, including individual and couples counselling, psychosexual therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and eating disorder support – in addition to weight management, menopause support, physiotherapy, health screens and intravenous vitamin infusions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sian Spencer-Bray, founder and lead psychotherapist at The Therapy and Lifestyle Clinic.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Starting our business during a pandemic and the challenges that we faced. Taking the leap of faith to start up our own business felt reactionary but we were confident that, with the passion of the founders and our associates, we could make a success supporting the local people, businesses and communities of Chesterfield.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Innovative, friendly, exciting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We often visit Nonnas on Chatsworth Road and Bottle & Thyme on Knifesmithgate, which are both close to our clinic on Ashgate Road. We get a warm welcome in both these establishments and they are hugely accommodating.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We use an online platform to record all of our therapy sessions as opposed to ‘hard copy’ and we are always on the look out for sustainability solutions.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are offering free workshops for those aged 11-to-15 years old and we are passionate about looking to encourage young people to be aware of mental health.

We live in an era where people are obsessed with social media and we identify that this needs managing at potentially an early age.

By working with younger people to get their input, we are able to offer a wider support to our clients, as well as hopefully managing to nurture the young people to work within our business.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

“You cannot pour from an empty cup!” It’s important to look after yourself before supporting others.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Waterside development is a really exciting project for the town. We’ve seen some of the work start at Basin Square to develop the area.

The opportunities for new business premises and for residential development on the site is great for Chesterfield and will really transform the town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

I expect Chesterfield and North Derbyshire to be a thriving town. A lot can happen over an eight-year period and, with the ongoing developments, it’s a really exciting time to be a business in Chesterfield. Our vision at TLC is to ensure that locally, we are supporting individuals and businesses with their wellbeing.