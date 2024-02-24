Champions column: It is great to see that our active town keeps moving forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the years, I have worked with hundreds of different businesses, seeking success through awards and fundraising and my expertise in writing have been an integral part of their success and recognition.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

It’s hard to give just one example as 2023 was a great year! We experienced huge growth from new business, so much so that I welcomed my first employee into the Pure Awards team.

We have a 98 per cent success rate for getting our clients into the finals, which included many Derbyshire

businesses who were recognised and celebrated success.

One company not only won the High Growth Award, but also Best Overall Business Award at the SME National Business Awards.

In January it was announced I was on the f:entrepreneur #IAlso100 List by Small Business Britain, which was amazing! The top 100 List showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

​”I personally love that I am able to work closely with people in the town I live in and get to help promote local businesses and assist them in thriving and growing”, says Lucinda White, founder and owner of Pure Awards.

In the last 12 months we have continued to develop our partnerships with the King’s Award for Enterprise, Forward Ladies, National World, and the regional Apprenticeship Awards through our training and award writing masterclasses.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Active, moving forward.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

One of my favourite places to visit has to be Bottle & Thyme. It’s so welcoming and friendly, and the food is divine – especially their smashed avocado and poached eggs!

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

I have recently made the decision to reduce our carbon footprint as a business and work mainly from home. With less travelling and utilising online tools this will allow us to be more sustainable moving forward.

Alongside that, many of the clients we work with locally are businesses that are at the forefront of sustainability and are working to innovate their respective sectors.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We are passionate about helping local businesses to maximise their growth through the power of awards.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

I recently provided work experience to a young person and am always open to offering young people these opportunities to grow their knowledge and experience.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Pure Awards has an excellent success rate of the awards we write for our clients going through to the finals and then on to win, and we work with clients from all different sectors.

We are helping local people by supporting them and their businesses through the recognition of awards.

Many of our clients are based within the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area and we are committed to helping local businesses achieve the success and recognition they deserve through awards.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?