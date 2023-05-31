Champions Column: I'm proud to work in a region where we support each other

​Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice cares for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the North Anston Hospice.

The charity supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions from across Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and beyond, helping hundreds of families at the hospice and in their homes each year.

Bluebell Wood is very much a happy, joyful place focused on helping families make wonderful memories, whether they have weeks, months, or years together.

This week's guest columnist Courtney Beddingham is the regional fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The support services offered are wide ranging and bespoke to each family, including end of life treatment and care, respite care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much, much more.

It costs almost £14,000 each day to keep the hospice doors open for families across the region, which is £5.1m each year.

With only around 15 per cent of its funding coming from Government sources, Bluebell Wood is reliant on its fantastic supporters, fundraisers, and volunteers who all consistently go above and beyond to help the charity reach as many people who need it as possible.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Resuming overnight care from December was a fantastic achievement after a determined and focused recruitment drive.

The difficult decision to temporarily suspend clinical services had to be made on May 31, 2022, after the hospice was affected by national staff shortages hitting the care sector.

During the six-month suspension, we took the opportunity to refresh and update the hospice environment too.

A makeover using autism-friendly muted colour schemes has refreshed the main lounge, sensory room, bedrooms, and bathrooms. New, app-controlled lighting, which runs from soft and soothing to energising disco, has been installed to modernise the hospice.

Many families have seen the new-look hospice evolve over recent months, as non-clinical family support including counselling, music therapy, sibling support and bereavement services was maintained throughout, but it was great to have families staying with us again because overnight care is an essential part of what we do.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place to visit in Chesterfield is Vicar Lane in Chesterfield town centre. It is always amazing to be out in the heart of Chesterfield, supporting local businesses and seeing of course our Bluebell Wood Video up on the Vicar Lane cinema screen.

Then, going out into the Peak District walking and seeing our incredible scenery, out in the countryside, watching the sunset up at Curbar and finishing at a local pub or coffee shop.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a hospice we encourage our staff to recycle. We also have solar panels on our building, alongside hybrid staff vehicles for our team. We even grow our own fruit and veg on site!

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It is my greatest passion to be a regional fundraiser for Chesterfield and Derbyshire, I am so proud to say I run this region for Bluebell Wood.

The main reason I love working in the area is due to all the pleasant people I get to meet on a weekly basis and because of the community spirit. We all support and help one another, and Bluebell Wood wouldn’t be able to survive without the help from local business and volunteers.

I have met some extraordinary people from Chesterfield that have gone on to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice.

On a personal level, I love the Crooked spire, busy market day’s in the town centre, the great food on offer and the peace of mind of knowing I can bring my family up here in safe and exciting area which is going to be up and coming in the next few years.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Here at Bluebell Wood, we love to help people flourish and grow. We have had several young people doing their apprenticeships and work experience with us over the years.

Most recently we have had trainee music therapist, Henry, in the team as part of his University of Derby master’s placement. Henry says “I feel lucky that music therapy is so established at Bluebell Wood, because it’s given me a really clear picture of the career I’m pursuing”.

Music therapist Dr Caroline Anderson, who Henry has been shadowing while on placement, said: "We’ve really enjoyed having Henry on placement at Bluebell Wood.

"Clinical placements are a key part of studying to be a music therapist so important for the trainee, but we have also greatly benefitted from having Henry here and sharing his skills with us. We will miss him when he leaves but wish him all the best for his music therapy career."

How is your organisation helping to strengthen our local community in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

My main job requirement is to help raise money for the hospice, therefore we are always running events in the local area. These strengthen our community by allowing people to get together and to spend time with family and friends.

A great example of this is our Easter event that took place in the town centre just a few weeks ago, we had our George the mascot out interacting with the public and an Easter tombola and egg hunt.

Bluebell Wood also covers a large geographical location and accepts referrals for children in this area. One key step our family support team is advocating for this year is to ensure children with life-shortening illnesses still get the same access to education and services to give them the best possible experience in their short life span.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?