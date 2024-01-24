Champions column: I’d love to see Chesterfield become a real go-to destination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My team members pride ourselves on the high-quality advice and support that we have always given to local people going through difficult times such as divorce or separation or seeking general family law advice.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

My personal greatest achievement over the past year was to be named “Recommended Family Lawyer” for the 6 th year running in the Legal 500.

It is a prestigious accolade and one which I am very proud of.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Family-friendly, community, restaurants!

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

As a family we enjoy going to the annual Pantomime in Chesterfield. You’ll find us shouting “He’s behind you” at the top of our voices! There are also lots of great places to eat and grab a coffee… I especially like Dronfield Hall Barn, Bottle & Thyme and Sorbo Lounge.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Legal firms are historically very paper-heavy but in recent years we have made a real effort to reduce our paper trail, opting for online files and court bundles.

This drive has been seen across the whole business and is probably the most significant change in our environmental footprint.

We also conduct far more client meetings on the phone and online which saves them a trip to our offices, which means less traffic pollution.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think we are very lucky to live and work in an area of the UK that enjoys a great community feel. As a Chesterfield Champion we are building a strong network with other local businesses to support and help each other.

Myself and my team attend various local networking events which are always very supportive and enjoyable.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

This year sees our largest intake of Trainee Solicitors ever! We currently have nine trainees and two apprentices gaining experience from our specialist teams across our legal departments.

As a firm, we have a strong culture of helping our employees achieve their potential and I am delighted to be part of it.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Our everyday job finds us supporting local people. We guide our clients through difficult times when they are divorcing or separating, with some of our clients and many of our business contacts working with us for a number of years and we get to know them well.

We are also able to give local business owners practical advice to protect their assets when getting married, in the form of pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

One of Chesterfield’s strengths is its town centre. We have many independent shops, cafes/restaurants and a market but there is so much more we can be doing to encourage new businesses, visitors and local people into the town.