Champions Column: I'd like to see leading global businesses lining up to relocate to our area

Prior to this, I spent 17 years in the managing director role of family-owned business Palamatic Ltd.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The business has just launched after spending several months interviewing managing directors, developing the programmes, building the brand and website. So, for me, all of that is a huge achievement and every day I am learning something new.

Mel Archbould, CEO of Cloud-Busting.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Central, promising, charismatic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The Chatsworth Estate never ceases to make me feel inspired and at one with the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

The Linacre Reservoir walk, and the springy boardwalk section is a favourite, as well as all the walks around Holymoorside which I have discovered this year.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Cloud-Busting has the opportunity to start and remain as a net zero business. It is something I am working through now to ensure we build our growth around sustainable policies and decisions.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is in a fabulous location and has a solid infrastructure. It has so much to offer surrounding regions, as well as welcoming global businesses to locate in central England. And the people are friendly, down-to-earth and care.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

I am currently involved in supporting several small start-up businesses in Chesterfield. Through a mix of mentoring, guidance, and coaching, I share my experiences with these new local entrepreneurs and assist them on their start-up journey.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

‘Trial in the marketplace, not in your mind!’

It has been a huge learning curve for me setting up my own venture and working on my own. For example, writing website content and pushing articles out on LinkedIn has been completely out of my comfort-zone! This advice has helped me get over my overthinking and just crack on.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision for 2030 is a town with leading global businesses lining up to relocate to Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, where our children have opportunities to play and develop in thriving environments outside of school and where tourists make a point of not just visiting for the day but make a real stay of it as there is so much to see and do.

