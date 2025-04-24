Champions column: I’d absolutely recommend the apprenticeship route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hi, I’m Jumana Abu-Sitta, an architectural assistant at Whittam Cox Architects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I joined the practice in February 2021. I completed my part two of the degree through an apprenticeship route at the University of Nottingham and I’m now undertaking my part three qualification and hoping to become a fully

qualified architect by the end of this year.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

Our latest Champions columnist is Jumana Abu-Sitta, an architectural assistant at Whittam Cox Architects. (Photo credit: Chris Underwood//Faceiro.co.uk)

One of my proudest achievements was completing my part two with a first-class degree. At the same time, our practice saw three colleagues qualify through the apprenticeship route at Sheffield Hallam University, which was a great achievement for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also made great progress in areas like diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, embedding them into how we work and the projects we deliver.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Evolving, historic, vibrant.

"Chesterfield is a brilliant blend of green space, industrial opportunity, and accessibility".

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The Crooked Spire is my favourite Chesterfield landmark, it’s iconic and instantly recognisable, especially when travelling to the town by train. It’s a symbol of Chesterfield’s unique character and rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

At Whittam Cox Architects, sustainability is at the heart of both our design work and internal practices. We set annual sustainability goals and follow certified standards.

From the start of a project, we encourage clients to consider energy efficiency and low-impact materials. It’s our responsibility to ensure sustainability is embedded throughout the design process. We are proud to

support the RIBA Climate Challenge and use the RIBA Sustainable Outcomes as a framework to guide our journey to net zero—shaping our internal roadmap and driving meaningful progress across the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is a brilliant blend of green space, industrial opportunity, and accessibility. It’s conveniently located near other cities, which helps broaden our network, and the town has a great balance of heritage and growth potential, perfect for both businesses and creatives.

Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?

I’d absolutely recommend the apprenticeship route. It blends practical experience with university theory, helping you apply academic learning directly to real-world projects. You gain a degree, expand your network, and leave with several years of experience under your belt. It’s a brilliant way to build your career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

The best advice I’ve had is to stay curious and always ask questions. That mindset has really helped me grow, not just in technical skills but in understanding how projects come together. At Whittam Cox, everyone’s been supportive, answering questions, offering guidance, and helping me link my education with practical applications.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

We support local students across various levels, from school placements to university internships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each person on work experience gets a mentor and a tailored programme during their time with us. We also provide training in specialist software and leadership skills, helping build a stronger local talent pipeline.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Railway Station Masterplan will have a major impact. It’ll improve the town’s connectivity, bringing more visitors into the centre while encouraging locals to use sustainable transport. It’s a key part of boosting footfall and supporting long-term economic and environmental goals.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2030, I hope Chesterfield grows its standing as a thriving regional hub, well-connected to other cities and the Peaks. With all the exciting developments and business investments underway, there’s great potential to boost employment and create a more vibrant town for everyone.