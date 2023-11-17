Champions column: ​I love working in this supportive, ambitious and resilient town of ours

Superior Wellness is the world’s fastest growing manufacturer of hot tubs. We don’t just sell hot tubs though, we also sell swim spas, saunas and new for this year Chill Tubs – our new ice bath range.

Superior Wellness is based on the Chesterfield Trading Estate in the Sheepbridge area – and includes a 130,000 square feet office, warehouse and distribution centre. We also have teams based in Europe and the USA and have rapid expansion plans.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Our whole site was recently flooded by Storm Babet. It caused severe damage, and we lost a lot of stock. The way we responded as a company though was incredible.

"On a personal achievement, I was recently recognised as one of the LDC UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023. I have also propelled Superior Wellness to become one of the leading hot tub companies in the world", says the company's MD Rob Carlin.

In turn, all employees, friends, and family showed up to help clear the water and debris and get back the site to a normal state.

By the Monday morning we were operational again and ready to serve our customers.

"I love working in Chesterfield due to the culture, the people and the location – it is very accessible, with good rail and road networks", says Champions columnist Rob Carlin.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, resilient and supportive.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I am into my fitness so attend the local Squad Jujitsu club and go to JD Gyms. We also have an onsite gym here at Superior Wellness and provide free membership for all team members.

I like to eat out locally and go to the Divan restaurant, and to the Hunloke Arms.

Both provide great service and an extensive menu.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We were the proud winners of the Sustainability Award in the Love Chesterfield Awards 2021. With innovation being one of our brand values, every time we innovate we think about the environment. We have installed solar panels on the roof of the warehouse, have electric forklifts and sourcing sustainable materials for our production facility.

We also have a couple of charging points for vehicles and over the next few years this number will increase.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We have had a few apprentices over the last few years and will continue to employ more.

We have also had young people complete their work experience here, with some coming here for a summer job afterwards.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I am really excited about the development of PEAK. I know as a business we will certainly use it either in our personal time or for team building activities.