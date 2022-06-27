I moved away from Derbyshire for a while to attend university in Plymouth, however I found myself drawn back to the area whilst looking for work as I missed the people and the Peak District landscapes.

My work as a civil engineer has me working on all sorts of schemes across the length and width of the country, but the majority of the projects I work on are centred around Derbyshire and the surrounding counties.

I love being able to contribute to the reduction of flood risk around the local area whilst also designing high quality, sustainable commercial premises in conjunction with local councils and private developers.

This week's columnist Alex Parkes is a civil engineer at Rodgers Leask.

Rodgers Leask provides a range of services including transport planning, civil, structural and geo-environmental engineering across a number of sectors, from the planning application stage all the way through to construction.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a business, we take a number of steps to reduce our impact on the environment including providing recycling facilities in breakout areas and encouraging staff to choose electric company vehicles. Our largest impacts on sustainability, however, are often realised in the design work we undertake. We aim, wherever possible, to reduce steel and concrete usage and encourage the use of more sustainable alternatives such as recycled plastics or soy-based resins.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s always great to see projects which I’ve contributed to on my travels, especially where these help to make their surroundings safer or more attractive.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We’ve recently set up a degree apprenticeship framework with the help of the University of Derby and we’re due to have our first apprentice start with the company very soon.

We also have a graduate training scheme for university graduates who begin their careers with us and we welcome a number of work experience students from local schools each year to give them a taste of civil and structural engineering.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Chesterfield Borough Council has recently secured almost £20m of government funding via the Levelling Up Fund, £8.9m of which will be used to help regenerate the town centre as part of the ‘Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield’ project.

This should create new areas suitable for hosting events which will benefit locals and tourists alike.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield in 2030 should have a green, vibrant town centre which regularly hosts events that support local businesses and help to bring visitors into the town and North Derbyshire.

The ‘Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield’ project, due to complete in 2025, will be a great first step towards achieving this but further funding will be needed to enable the town centre to continue to evolve over the following five years.