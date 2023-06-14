Champions Column: Great to see businesses supporting each other in our friendly town

​We love what we do and have an amazing team of people around us.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our biggest achievement has to be how we have continued our ambitions growth plans, bringing new advisers into our business on an almost monthly basis but still managing to maintain our great inclusive team culture and customer service levels.

This week's guest columnist Lisa Stones is the operations director at Mortgage 1st

At our core we are a family run business and no matter how large we grow our values will always remain the same.

As recognition of our success and continuous growth, we recently won Broker Firm of the Year at the Financial Reporter Awards. Jon and I are extremely proud, it’s testament to our whole team.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly Market Town.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Casa Hotel is a firm favourite of ours, we’ve held many events and conferences there over the years as well as enjoying family meals and plenty of cocktails in the Barca Bar.

On every visit, the service and food is always perfect.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Mortgage 1st is now almost a paperless business. With the software and systems we have integrated over the last two years our team can process mortgage and insurance applications digitally therefore reducing printing and paper usage.

Not only does this have a positive impact on our carbon footprint, this also improves the customer experience by speeding up the application process.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

I was born in Chesterfield and the majority of my family and friends still live here. I love that my husband and I are able to run our business from my home town.

Financial services as an industry is often associated with the big cities, but there is absolutely no reason why a business like ours can’t thrive in a smaller town.

Our head office is just off Junction 30 of the M1, a centralised location that’s easily accessible for our remote team members who are based all around the country.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We offer an apprenticeship scheme, and our current apprentice Lewis is nearing the end of his Business Administration Level three course.

It’s wonderful to be able to offer a young person the opportunity to learn as part of our head office team. Lewis has already secured himself a permanent position within Mortgage 1st as we’re really impressed with his attitude and work ethic, he’s an asset to our team.

We’ll be on the lookout for our next apprentice very soon.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

For the past two years we’ve been delivering our financial planning lessons in schools across Derbyshire, teaching young people about mortgages, house prices and money management, real life skills that I was certainly never taught at school.

It’s so rewarding being in the classroom and knowing that hopefully some of the things I’ve said will be remembered and will help these young people in their futures.

I also volunteer as an enterprise advisor, working closely with Tibshelf School to support their careers programme and helping to bridge the gap between schools and employers.

I love that I have this opportunity to raise awareness of the financial services industry and to show to young people in Chesterfield that there are so many opportunities right on their doorstep.

Chesterfield possesses a strong community of businesses in the legal, financial and professional service sectors – why do you think this?

I probably am biased, but it’s because the people of Chesterfield are really friendly. Being a small town, businesses naturally support one another, collaborate and celebrate each other’s successes. There should be more than enough custom for everyone so there isn’t the need for any competitiveness.

The Mortgage 1st team enjoys taking part in local events and networking, whilst continuously building on professional working relationships across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.