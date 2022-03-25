I was born in Chesterfield and have lived here all my life, working at BRM since 1990 when I started as an apprentice.

I work in the private client department. My specialism is estate administration work dealing with everything from simple estates to those which are complex, involving large sums of money or property.

In particular, I have dealt with many estates from the farming community which involves claiming agricultural property relief to minimise inheritance tax.

This week's columnist Paul Berresford is a solicitor and co-owner of BRM Solicitors.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

In the last year, BRM Solicitors has raised nearly £60,000 for local charities through our free will months, where clients make a donation to charity instead of paying our usual fees.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, picturesque, inspiring.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I have a wife and young family of two girls and a dog. Therefore, we love to visit the local countryside for walks.

One of our favourites is the Hassop Trail – it’s great to have such picturesque settings on our doorstep and escape the office at the weekends.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s great to be part of the local community. I enjoy being able to offer advice to people of the town and help them.

Also, I like that there is a close-knit business community within the town where people are happy to refer to each other to help businesses thrive.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

I started work straight out of school as an apprentice. Way back then it was known as the youth training scheme, so I know the value of offering opportunities to young people.

We have offered many young people apprenticeships at BRM Solicitors and find that offering positions to the right local people often means that we both win.

The apprentice learns skills and can secure a permanent role within the firm and we get a person we can train the way we want them to work.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We will continue to offer apprenticeships to local people. We are always on the lookout for the right candidates to join the team.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Glass Yard looks to be an exciting development. It will breathe new life into a site that has been dormant for some years.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

The plans to revitalise Chesterfield Market are exciting. It will help keep the town centre relevant and vibrant. It will also help to attract tourism to the area.