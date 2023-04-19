Champions column: Exciting time to be working in our bustling and historic area

​Inspire Design and Development Ltd is a multi-disciplinary consultancy based in Clay Cross specialising in infrastructure design and planning.

Examples of projects Inspire are currently working on include highway and drainage design for numerous residential projects for National House Builders ranging from 5 to 1,400 houses, drainage strategies and flood risk assessments for a large number of Aldi stores in the West Midlands and ongoing infrastructure design for PEAK at Unstone, Chesterfield.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our latest Champions columnist is Gemma Brewster.

Following the pandemic and its result on the economy, the last 12 months have been a really difficult challenge and I believe our greatest achievement at Inspire has been the fantastic way in which our team has continued to adapt to changing markets and continued to embrace new ways of working to allow us to continue to successfully deliver exciting projects.

In line with emerging planning legislation, we recently started hosting our own events where we invited local professionals in the construction industry to join us as we explained how to maximise the available space within their development to provide multiple benefits and contribute towards the 10 per cent biodiversity net gain target which is widely published at the moment.

Our first event at Chesterfield Football Club in January was a huge success!

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, bustling and historic. Chesterfield has some great independent restaurant and shop offerings and has an expanding accommodation offer.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

As I live local, Chesterfield has always been my go-to town so it is hard to narrow it down.

However, as I have a six-year-old son, Queen’s Park is currently top of the list thanks to its clean gardens, great facilities and its easy parking.

W hy do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield has a great business community that work together to support each other and promote the area. It is an exciting time to work in the town due to its recent and upcoming new developments.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Inspire has always utilised the apprenticeship scheme and seeks to provide opportunities for the team to grow and advance in their careers.

Myself included, as I am currently undertaking a Business, Management and Leadership Degree Apprenticeship through the University of Derby.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Clay Cross is one of a number of towns up and down the country which was invited to submit a Town Investment Plan to gain Government funding through the Town Deal process.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s bid was successful and Clay Cross was allocated £24.1m of funding to undertake a number of projects contained in the Clay Cross Town Investment Plan.

Inspire’s managing director, Lee Barnes, is now a member of the Clay Cross Town Board. As a board member, he will oversee the preparation of business plans for transport, public realm and built environment projects across Clay Cross town centre and focus on the delivery of the vision for the town for local residents.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

We may be slightly biased at Inspire but we feel Peak has the potential to dramatically increase the town’s tourism offer which will help boost the Chesterfield economy and showcase the town. We are excited to see how the project evolves over the coming years.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love to see Chesterfield utilise its wonderful heritage to expand the day and night-time economy by providing more high quality multi-faceted facilities, operated by local businesses.

