Champions column: Exciting projects can make our town a real destination of interest

Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa is a 19th century manor house hotel and well-established wedding venue. Set amongst six acres of formal award-winning gardens, as a local resident you can take a walk around the beautiful gardens, have lunch, coffee or evening drinks within the Coach House Restaurant or spend the day in our Garden Secret Spa.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

It has been a challenging two years due to the pandemic. However, we managed to remain open, and we are bouncing back with a greater service, new events and offering flexibility to our guests.

Chesterfield town centre.

It’s been great to see how loyal our customers are.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Inspiring, dynamic, interesting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Hollie Walters, business development manager at Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa.

Linacre Reservoir is beautiful, and the walks are extremely picturesque. Bolsover Castle is stunning, and I’ve always liked visiting Barrow Hill too; it is a key heritage site and part of the rich industrial history of the area, a real hidden gem in Chesterfield.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

I love working in Chesterfield as it is central in the country with great transports links. It has exciting opportunities for new business start-ups and existing businesses to relocate and grow.

There are great developments in the town, and we are looking forward to what they will bring.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Apprenticeships are a key part of our business. We have two new apprentices who started with us in the Secret Garden Spa in September.

Another member of staff, Leo, is soon to complete his events management course and we are pleased to be offering him a full-time role in the business.

We are continually looking to take on more apprentices within each area of the business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

As a large business we are a significant employer in the local area and through our staff consultative committee we are supporting local charity Lily’s Legacy.

My role is to build new relationships with charities, businesses and schools to see how we can support them and build long-term partnerships.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I am really looking forward to the development of Peak, I believe it will make Chesterfield a real destination of interest and drive people to the town.