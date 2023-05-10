​I originally worked at The Body Health Centre as a self-employed sports massage therapist before an opportunity came available for me to buy the company from the then current owner.

I’m a qualified British Gymnastics coach and, for the past 15 years, have been coaching young persons to high level gymnastics.

We are a friendly, professional private health care clinic specialising in injury and pain that may be affecting a person’s life and daily functioning.

This week’s guest columnist Rebecca Stevenson is the director of The Body Health Centre in Clay Cross.

Patient care is our number one priority, with patient wellbeing and mental health always being put first.

We treat a range of clients of different ages and backgrounds from one-day old babies to 90-plus years old, elite athletes to your everyday person.

Throughout the clinic, all our clinicians are person centred, sensitive to patients’ ailments, and with their extensive and expert knowledge in their profession are able to advise and treat accordingly.

We have the ability to arrange and organise private MRI, Ultrasound and X-Ray scans and take on GP and insurance referrals.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

I am extremely proud of the achievements I have made within the business within a short space of time. I originally worked at The Body Health Centre on a self-employed basis before the opportunity came to buy the business from the then current owner.

My vision for the business was to expand the treatment rooms and be awarded as an accredited training centre with an awarding body, to be able to deliver sports massage courses and other CPD achievements.

Within the past year, I have done this, alongside opening a newly-refurbished multi-use space to be used for exercises classes, rehabilitation, personal training and holding courses.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, Community, Character

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting the Winding Wheel and The Pomegranate Theatre where I have seen many shows and performances whilst living here.

It’s great to have these amazing buildings on my doorstep without the need to visit big cities.

I also enjoy eating out at the many amazing local restaurants within the town, having quality food and a friendly atmosphere is something I really enjoy.

Queens Park is a great place to visit - food festivals, feeding the ducks, local events and the leisure centre are all community-based and there’s something for everyone.

The Peak District is a great place to unwind in the natural countryside.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

I always try to use local businesses for the majority of products I need for my clinic.

All of the local businesses where the clinic is based are a tight knit community and try to help each other out as much as possible.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire because of the sense of community. Everyone wants to help each other to thrive within their businesses.

Destination Chesterfield gives all Champions the opportunity to meet up, discuss their businesses and feel a part of the community.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are currently supporting a young man from university by providing him with sports therapy based work experience.

We are also excited to be able to provide the following Accredited Active IQ qualifications:

Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy

Level 4 Certificate in Sports Massage Therapy

Active IQ Level 4 Award in Understanding the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice

These courses will help people gain a new career that is either employed or self-employed, where their newly learnt skill set will open doors to new and exciting opportunities within the health sector.

How is your organisation helping to ensure that people in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are receiving access to good quality public/health services?

We have more availability for appointments with a range of clinicians to suit individuals, and always endeavour to see patients as soon as possible.

We have the ability to arrange and organise private MRI, Ultrasound and X-Ray scans that can be done within a week of referral, with no long waiting times for results. GP and insurance referrals are welcomed.

During Covid, we took some pressure off the NHS as some of our clinicians are part of Allied Health along with special requirements, which enabled us to stay open and treat patients for pain relief without the need to go to A&E.

It’s important that local health services can come together to benefit the community, so they have more areas to refer the wider community to.

This may take pressure off GPs, knowing that they have trustworthy local health services they can refer to.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Within North East Derbyshire, the new Clay Cross Town Investment Plan is hoping to bring the town back to life, making it more vibrant, increasing job and training opportunities making it a great place to live and work.

