Champions column: Everyone in our town wants this area to be the best it can possibly be

My position at Willmott Dixon sees me supporting our customers and consultants in overcoming challenges including sourcing funding, procurement, unlocking land and securing planning, and

ensuring buildability and enabling the building process to begin.

An important driver behind my work in the industry is advocating for better diversity and ensuring that construction is a force for good, both of which I am proud to have championed from my entry to the industry right through to present day.

‘Creating a town centre that brings communities together and offers spaces to live, work and play is more important now than ever’, says Jenna Frudd, a relationships and new business manager for national contractor Willmott Dixon.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

I would say it’s the growth of our development solutions offering and seeing the value that our customers have gained from it.

Most industries have faced a tough few years, and the built environment is no exception. Our

development solutions offering has played an integral role in helping our customers to meet their strategic goals – from asset management to masterplanning to unlocking funding solutions.

We bring together experts across construction and development under one roof to work on projects from inception to post-completion.

There’s something particularly exciting about seeing local communities benefit from a project that may never have happened if our team hadn’t been able to help unlock it.

With so much regeneration taking place in towns and cities across England, many of these projects will play a critical role in building a positive future for areas and local people alike.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Historic. Charming. Whimsical.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. The built environment generates 40 per cent of annual global CO2 emissions, so we want to make sure we’re making a difference where it counts. This applies to our own business’ sustainability goals as well as helping our customers on their own sustainability journeys.

We have a 2020-2030 sustainability strategy named Now or Never that includes ambitious targets. Two of these targets are to become a net-zero carbon business, as well as ensuring all new buildings and major refurbishments we deliver for our customers achieve net zero operational carbon by the end of the decade.

We also recognise that the world of sustainability can be difficult to understand. Our team of experts are always on hand to advise and guide our customers – whether it’s helping to break down what sustainability strategies really mean in practical terms, helping to create asset reviews to support decarbonisation and estate rationalisation, or putting together whole life carbon assessments to find the best path to a sustainable building.

Once we hand over a building, our support doesn’t stop there. It’s incredibly common for a building to have a performance gap once it’s in operation – not only does this cost our customers more in energy bills, but it often results in unnecessary carbon being emitted, too.

We offer a service called Energy Synergy™ that helps to monitor and close this performance gap. For one of our customers, this process identified changes that could save £40,000 in energy costs each year.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience, and why is this so important in helping to reduce skills gaps across the property and construction sector?

The skills gap is a very important issue for us and is closely related to social, health and economic inequalities that exist. We contribute towards a better future in multiple different ways and aim to expand our impact year on year.

Our management trainee programme is one of the most established and successful in the industry having existed for more than 40 years.

Open to secondary and further education leavers, graduates or skilled tradespeople, many of our trainees are now in senior positions within the company and some of the most talented now sit on our main board. Our award-winning programme offers the chance to learn life-long skills in the work environment while

studying for a qualification at the same time.

In every area that we work, we aim to leave a lasting legacy by giving people hope, igniting aspiration and creating job opportunities. This means delivering high-impact social value and promoting options to those that may need a bit of extra support.

Thousands of people who live in the communities surrounding our construction projects have been through our Building Lives Academy programmes, enabling them to find employment afterwards using newly gained skills and qualifications.

Some of our initiatives are more focussed on awareness. Our enrichment programmes tailored for secondary school students gives a real-world example of a construction career and can sometimes be the first interaction a young person has with the trade.

We have delivered hundreds of thousands of session hours as part of this programme and will continue to do so.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town

and why?

I think the multiple sites being transformed through ‘A Town Centre for the Future’ will be fundamental to the future success of Chesterfield as it will help create a thriving centre that the surrounding areas can capitalise on.

Creating a town centre that brings communities together and offers spaces to live, work and play is more important now than it has ever been before.

From infrastructure to digital connectivity, making Chesterfield an easier and more enjoyable place to visit will be central to increasing further interest and investment.

A town centre development of this nature could also help to increase talent retention and attract

outside investment into the area. This will then be a catalyst for even more development in the area.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the

town needs to achieve this?

My vision for Chesterfield is for it to be a thriving town within a region of thriving towns. North Derbyshire will be stronger and more resilient if its subparts are all flourishing and piggybacking on one another’s success.

Derbyshire has a reputation that is not closely aligned to modernity, which I think needs to change. If Chesterfield and other local towns and cities can offer the connectivity and opportunities you may find in larger northern cities, then the surrounding natural beauty and inspiring people you’ll find here will create an irresistible package.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people – everyone in the region just wants the area to be the best it can be and seems keen to work with others to drive investment into the area.

People are open to change but aware of the need to stay in keeping with the region’s heritage.

How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?

We’re avid members of the Property and Construction Group with Destination Chesterfield and enjoy working together to discuss how to move the developments in Chesterfield forward.

