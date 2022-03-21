Champions Column: Enterprising and friendly area is great place to live and work

We offer digital storytelling workshops and events on things such as digital game development, animation, film and lots more.

We specialise in supporting adults and children on the autistic spectrum and those with other additional needs to gain confidence to communicate their stories in digital form.

In addition, we offer regular fun and social autism gaming events through our 8-Bit Evolved Gaming. We are excited that, this year, we became a registered Arts Award Centre now able to offer recognised qualifications.

Chesterfield is a great place to live and work, says this week's guest columnist.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Moving to our new premises on Church Way feels like a great chapter in our journal. We became a recognised Arts Award Centre too, something we’d hoped to offer for a long time. However, the biggest achievement has to be welcoming our students and participants back after such a lengthy lockdown.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Historical, friendly and enterprising.

What are your favourite places to visit and why?

The Crooked Spire for a bit of peace and headspace, the theatre quarter for some culture and the Flea Market for some friendly banter and fab bits and pieces we can use in our storytelling.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We buy local where we can and frequently buy second hand from places like CEX and Game, as well as some of the charity shops and the Flea Market. We encourage our team and students to recycle in the studio and talk about ideas to help make this more effective.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I fell in love with Chesterfield a long time ago and have lived in North East Derbyshire for more than 25 years. I felt that Chesterfield was the right place to set up the studio as my Autism Children’s Club has run in Derbyshire since 2003, so it made sense to continue supporting people with autism through the digital storytelling that Sparky Ink Studio offers.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Currently Sparky Ink supports young people through internships and work experience. We

are certainly interested, as the business grows, to look at taking on an apprentice or trainee.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have been supported through D2N2 over the last few years with our business adviser Adrian Williamson, whose support has been invaluable. We were also lucky to receive a grant from D2N2 to help purchase some computers as part of the Covid assistance.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?