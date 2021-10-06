Champions Column: Developing the skills of people across this area is our aim

I first started working for White Rose Beauty Colleges five years ago at our Sheffield White Rose Centre as assistant principal.

Within this period, the organisation was awarded Ofsted Outstanding which was an amazing achievement. We realised that there was a demand for our training services in the Chesterfield area so, in 2019, we opened our ninth White Rose Beauty college.

In 2021, I was given a new and exciting role as the company corporate ambassador. I am responsible for increasing brand awareness and sales by promoting our courses through various media channels, working with all our colleges.

I am now concentrating on our Chesterfield centre, helping to develop the business further, promoting courses, networking with local businesses, attending promotional events, and interviewing the local community for all our courses.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

My greatest achievement would have to be the amazing connections I made with local businesses during the pandemic and working in collaboration with the various organisations in order to provide them with support for their employees.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I personally feel the open-air market is beautifully structured around a pedestrian friendly town centre, but my own personal favourite has to be the iconic and world-renowned Crooked Spire Church.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

The beauty industry is responding to consumers by making eco-friendly products and packaging a reality for those who love their beauty products, but also love the earth. White Rose Beauty Colleges totally supports this ethos and we share good practice with our learners.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I live in Derbyshire and really love working in Chesterfield, so I personally feel really loyal to the local community and am proud that the work we do will hopefully help local people develop their skills.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

When we opened in Chesterfield, we didn’t know the best way of communicating with the community to promote our courses. We have since learnt that being a Chesterfield Champion with Destination Chesterfield has been very rewarding for us.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I personally feel the PEAK development. The business community of Chesterfield will benefit from the many visitors that will be visiting the resort.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My personal vision for Chesterfield town centre is to be filled with a variety of shops and quirky bars and restaurants, which in turn will attract more visitors to the town.

