Champions Column: Culture, location and people are great plus points for Chesterfield

We are the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer and Europe’s largest hot tub distributor.

Superior Wellness is based on the Chesterfield Trading Estate.

In March 2021, we moved into our new 130,000 sq ft office, warehouse and distribution centre, which is the size of two football pitches, and can stock up to 3,000 hot tubs.

This week's columnist Gareth Ward is the sales director at Superior Wellness.

Superior Wellness is passionate about improving health and wellbeing for all. As a business, we continue to innovate and produce new products for the market based on the latest technology and customer and partner feedback.

Our dedication to providing a choice of quality products to suit a range of budgets is what sets us apart from our competitors.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Superior Wellness saw phenomenal growth in 2020 and 2021. The team grew from 30 to almost 70, with brand new roles created including apprenticeships for young local people to secure their first role.

In 2020, we delivered 18,400 spas and, in 2021, this was surpassed even further with a total of 20,241 spas delivered.

Sales surged during the pandemic and fortunately, the trend is continuing.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Rural, home and family.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love going to Linacre Reservoir at the weekend; it is great to get out for a walk and get some fresh air. I also enjoy going to The Peacock at Barlow for food and drinks. It has great views out into Chesterfield and is a nice place to take friends and family.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are the very proud winners of the Sustainability Award in last year’s Love Chesterfield Awards.

In our new warehouse, we have installed solar panels, have electric forklifts and have reviewed our waste strategy.

We also have a couple of charging points for vehicles and, over the next few years, this number will increase.

Our latest sustainability initiative is to replace all bulbs with LEDs. This will save 67 per cent in energy costs which have increased significantly recently.

Superior Wellness is also the proud sponsor of the Plastic Free Festival in Chesterfield this June.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield due to the culture, the people and the location – it is very accessible being in the centre of England with good rail and road networks.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have taken on a number of apprentices over the years and we currently have two Digital Marketing Apprentices in the marketing team.

It’s a great opportunity for apprentices to start their career with us at Superior Wellness – we love to help them develop and watch them grow.