Having worked in Chesterfield for the last few years, I have grown fond of the town and enjoy working here.

Dawson Radford is a progressive and fast-growing firm offering high quality legal work with high value transactions and clientele.

I admire the atmosphere, support, structure and vision that the firm has created.

This week's guest columnist Rozeena Aslam works in the commercial property department at Dawson Radford Solicitors.

Dawson Radford is extremely professional and collaborative when working with clients and is approachable and efficient in their advice and processes.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The growth of the commercial department and the level of work and clientele coming in.

This has led to the expansion of the commercial property team to include me working alongside and supporting Joe Phelan, one of the directors while he continues networking, developing and growing the commercial property department.

​’The vision for this project is fantastic. It is the largest regeneration project in the UK estimated at £340 million’, writes guest columnist ​Rozeena Aslam.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, friendly, well-linked.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield has a lot to offer. I like the history of some of the food places and the quality. My personal favourite food haunts are Lombardis, Victoria Bakery for lunch, and Jacksons for something sweet.

In terms of places to visit, there are quite a few I especially love in the summer. These would have to be Chatsworth House and the Butterfly House with family and friends.

Chesterfield also has Rother Valley and the Peak District on the outskirts which are lovely. I love the greenery that surrounds Chesterfield. I find it peaceful and relaxing.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I like the community spirit and how local businesses are collaborative. There is a good range of clientele and variety of interesting work and projects to work on. Local businesses tend to use other local businesses whether that’s for IT and accounts and so forth which is lovely.

I also enjoy the easy access to surrounding areas whether it is food, activities or to enjoy scenery.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We recently offered work experience to a secondary school pupil and are open to accommodating where we can.

As we grow, we want to give back to the younger generation and inspire and provide accessibility where possible.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Dawson Radford are supporting the local ladies football team called Kiveton Park. At Dawson Radford, the firm founder Joanne Dawson loves her football alongside other employees, and we love to see and are supportive of seeing locals do well and put Chesterfield on the map.

Chesterfield possesses a strong community of businesses in the legal, financial and professional service sectors – why do you think this?

There are many affluent and successful people and good local clientele. I think individuals are inspired by people around them in Chesterfield and see opportunities and take them.

Chesterfield has a strong spirit of community who possess confidence and a progressive mindset. Seeing businesses and being part of businesses that started out small and have grown and are thriving gives a springboard of confidence and inspiration.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Waterside development. The vision for this project is fantastic. It is the largest regeneration project in the UK estimated at £340 million.

This project will generate more jobs and invite more businesses to set up in Chesterfield, increase spending and attract visitors to Chesterfield to enjoy the park and cafes, shops and bars.

It is very exciting for Chesterfield and will create a thriving hub for work, leisure and living all round.