Dronfield Heritage Trust is a registered charity, formed in 2007 to take on the challenge of rescuing and redeveloping the Barn into a high-specification heritage, arts and natural history centre for Dronfield and District.

It was originally a high-status Medieval Hall built by Lady Alice Deincourt – great Aunt to Richard III.

Dating back to 1430, it is Dronfield’s earliest recorded domestic building.

This week's columnist Sam Reavey is the activities manager at Dronfield Heritage Trust.

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Trust embarked on a four-year project to restore the Barn, which opened in February 2016.

It offers heritage displays, space for art exhibitions, a coffee shop, heritage, sensory and wildflower gardens and an all-round high quality visitor experience.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

To be able to fully re-open and have a full events program running from July. Without all the hard work of our dedicated members of staff and volunteers, re-opening would not have been possible.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, pretty and historical.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Christmas shopping using the many independent shops on the high street. It is great to help support local businesses and get presents that aren’t readily available anywhere else. I also enjoy visiting the church – I’m a fan of ecclesiastical architecture and who doesn’t love a wonky spire?

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We recycle all appropriate packaging and we have a building maintenance system that allows us to have more control and efficiency with our heating and lighting.

Our energy is supplied by a renewable energy company.

However, we know there is still a lot we can do.

Recently we had a consultant from NEDCC come out to review our energy consumption, procedures and infrastructure to review what we do and how we can improve.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We are privileged to have a really engaged community here, that are always willing to pitch in and support new projects and businesses.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We work a lot with young people. Recently we won the Education and Business Partnership Award at the Derbyshire Business Awards through the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.

This was through working with students from Eckington School who worked on a project to look at how the Barn could increase its business and diversify its income streams.

We also take on work experience students and are currently working with four young Duke of Edinburgh students.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

If it is accepted that retail will no longer expand, consideration may be given for alternative uses for abandoned space.

At Dronfield, we have turned a derelict barn into a thriving hub for the community which hosts a multiplicity of activities for both young and old.