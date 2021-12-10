Champions Column: Community can get behind our hospice’s winter appeal

I have worked across Derbyshire in a whole range of nursing roles. Saying that, I have never been prouder than when I joined Ashgate Hospice in 2015 as the Director of Quality and Patient Care.

For those that aren’t aware, Ashgate Hospice cares for people living with a condition that requires palliative care and treatment or as they reach the end of their lives. We are here for the people of Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and beyond; working together with care and compassion so that people can live their best life, have a good death in a place of their choosing and know that their loved ones are important too.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

A view of Chesterfield Market.

One moment that really stands out is receiving a top national award from the RCNi (Royal College of Nursing Institute). Our team at our Inpatient Unit was recognised for its approach to infection prevention, which had avoided any outbreaks of COVID and allowed patients to continue to safely receive visitors throughout the pandemic.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Warm-hearted, beautiful and community.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

This week's columnist Hayley Wardle is director of quality and patient care at Ashgate Hospice.

I absolutely love the open spaces of our parks and woodlands, especially Linacre Woods and Reservoir's, which are walking distance from where I live.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working and being involved with an organisation in this area because of the incredibly supportive and generous people that live here. Without the backing of people across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue caring for people at the end of their life.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We support young people by offering apprenticeships in a range of departments, from finance to fundraising and everything in between! We have good working and supportive relationships with local education establishments such as Chesterfield College.

We also work closely with local universities and offer training places for doctors, nurses, therapists and social workers. And, our wonderful young volunteers gain valuable work experience and life skills whilst contributing to the running of the organisation.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

As well as the care that we provide, we also support local people in other ways, from offering employment or volunteering opportunities to picking up a bargain in one of our lovely shops.

What support has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We are fortunate to receive a huge amount of support from individuals and businesses of all sizes, across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, who are incredibly generous and never appear to tire in responding to our appeals for help.