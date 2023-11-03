Champions column: Chesterfield Waterside is a project that could be a game-changer for our town
From the humble beginnings, we’ve grown into a thriving nationwide operation serving a wide-ranging variety of businesses.
Beyond our work, I’m also an avid cyclist, having completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats route three times, raising funds for local charities.
What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?
Our most significant achievement this year is the celebration of our 20th anniversary. As a heartfelt thanks to our clients, we are donating 20 native trees to 20 of our longest serving clients. For every tree we plant we will contribute £100 to Ashgate Hospice.
How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?
Hilly, home, beautiful.
What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
One of my cherished spots in Chesterfield is Queen’s Park. When I was a child, my godparents would take me on the charming little train track that winds its way around the park. Now, I’ve had the joy of passing on this tradition to my own children.
How is your business becoming more sustainable?
Sustainability is at the heart of our approach at Shed, and we are proud to have achieved ISO 14001 certification, a testament to our environmental responsibility. We’ve been proudly paper-free since 2019, reducing unnecessary waste and resource consumption.
We’re also making strides in our vehicle fleet by adopting electronic vans and company cars.
Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
Chesterfield has and always will be a great location. Being strategically situated near a motorway makes it incredibly convenient, especially for a company like ours.
How are you supporting young people in your business?
We’re extremely committed to nurturing young talent at Shed. We actively engage in apprenticeships, recognising that school might not be the ideal path for every young person.
Personally, I can empathise because I was one of those individuals. Supporting apprenticeships isn’t just about filling skills gaps; it’s about providing an alternative, valuable, and practical route for young people.
How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?
We have a continuous expansion plan in place at Shed, which drives us to constantly evolve and grow. Chesterfield has always been central to our strategy. In addition, we’re deeply involved in various contracts within the town, including projects like the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?
I’m particularly enthusiastic about our involvement in Chesterfield Waterside.
This holds immense potential to attract more people to Chesterfield. Whether it’s through new housing or providing a platform for individual businesses to flourish, this development is a game-changer.
Personally, I’m dedicated to ensuring the grounds of this site are nothing short of spectacular.