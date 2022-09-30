I started the business back in 2004. It has been hugely rewarding running my own business.

Pinewood Property Estates has grown in this time and now has four branches, three of which are based in the Chesterfield area.

We have also grown the internal operations of Pinewood, our services now covers just about every sector within the property market, land sales, property sales and new homes just to name a few.

This week's columnist Stacey Davies-Bowler is the founder and managing director of Pinewood Property Estates.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We acquired another local agency 18 months ago and it has taken that long to get the businesses merged and working in unison. It has bought up many challenges, but we are just about there and very pleased with the outcome.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, perfectly positioned (I know that’s two), and welcoming.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I really like the Peak Edge (Red Lion). It’s warm and inviting and also has lovely views. You can watch the sun go down in the summer with your favourite drink.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think it has got to be the people. In the role I undertake I meet many people from all walks of life and I find it really interesting that no matter how diverse or different their lives are, Chesterfield people share one common trait and that is that most of them are inviting.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Pinewood has always been a big advocate of the apprenticeship scheme, and we have had a lot of great successes using it.

We currently have a young lady who is just about to be signed off her apprenticeship and I am very pleased, as well as proud, to say that she is superb.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are working on something called a Community App which will hopefully get local people some great deals from local independent businesses around the whole of Chesterfield.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Waterside development will be a great thing for the town once everything is built. Along with the Station Masterplan and the site that the Chesterfield Hotel once occupied.

All that area will feel completely different, modern, and contemporary once it’s complete.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I see the town developing into a more modern space, bringing people into the town to socialise and dine. A lot of this will hinge on the number of residential properties we will have in the town, but from what I see we are certainly on the way to achieving that in the town.