We are a single office private practice of property professionals based in Chesterfield town centre.

Roy Peters Estates was founded by our principal, Roy Cutt, in 1976 and we now specialise in residential and commercial lettings and property management including block management and development work.

We are a small, experienced, locally focused team, keen to speak to potential clients about what services we can offer in this ever-evolving sector.

This week's Champions columnist Richard Sherwood is one of the directors at Roy Peters Estates.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, hardworking, traditional.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I find the Church of St Mary and All Saints fascinating due to its history and importance to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love to visit Queen’s Park with my daughter to scoot round and watch the cricket. We also really enjoyed her recent birthday at the Chesterfield Escape Rooms.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Roy Peters is doing more online to avoid using reams of paper when starting tenancy agreements and supplying safety and supporting information.

We’re also encouraging clients to further upgrade stock towards the new minimum standards for Energy Performance and we’re choosing ethical suppliers for all shared services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

I love my short commute to the office most!

I’ve also been very impressed with the Chesterfield Champions and Celebrate Chesterfield initiatives and the collaboration of private and public sectors.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Peters has just taken on George Glazebrook as an apprentice property manager. We appreciate the benefits of apprenticeships both to employers and employees.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We sponsor grassroots junior football in Chesterfield and adult rugby in Bakewell.

We have also signed the Armed Forces Covenant recognising the value of serving personnel, both regular and reservists, veterans and military families to our business and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have benefitted from marketing workshops via Chesterfield Champions and are members of the Chesterfield Property and Construction Forum which provides a great focus for our industry locally.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Station Masterplan will provide a far better gateway to our historic market town and show we are open for business and to welcome visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.