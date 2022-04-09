Champions column: Chesterfield really is a town with a great future ahead

Chesterfield Escape Rooms is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week in the centre of Chesterfield town centre and, due to strict building protocols, can boast one of the safest escape rooms in the country! I tend to manage the business over the busy weekend period.

All players are tasked to work together, discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to progress and successfully accomplish an exit in a 60-minute period. Every game is managed by a games master, designated solely to your entertainment and safety.

There are three different escape rooms available, for groups of players aged eight and above, with lots of different activities to quench your thirst for adventure and fun. We have just opened up Chesterfield VR, showcasing the latest and greatest that the world of virtual reality has to offer.

Chesterfield town centre.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

When opening the business in May 2020, Nick set the team a target to get into the UK's top 50 escape rooms according to Trip Advisor. So, getting to be the number one pure escape room in the UK is the ultimate achievement, as this is a customer reflection of the games, service we offer and value for money.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Great future ahead.

Guest columnist Isobel Fox of Chesterfield Escape Rooms.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I live just the other side of the M1, so getting into town is so accessible. I love working in the Escape Rooms because so many locals have been really encouraging and supportive of a new business opening up in a pandemic.

How are you supporting young people in your business and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have had a number of people from the Government’s Kickstart Scheme working in the Escape Rooms and they have all contributed to the success of the business by running games, getting reviews and learning new skills.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We really try to support as many local charities as possible and not just the major charities. We ensure that we personally respond to every request that comes into the business.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?