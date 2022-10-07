We build strong brands and create sales opportunities for technology companies and businesses using technology to transform themselves and the sectors in which they work.

I live in Walton with my wife Jackie, our three children and two cats. I enjoy walking, playing cricket and the guitar when I'm not working.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

This week's columnist James Taylor is the founder and managing director of Roaring Mouse, a digital PR and content marketing agency.

We've had another strong year of growth at Roaring Mouse. Increasingly, businesses are ditching traditional marketing in favour of more impactful and cost-effective digital PR and content strategies, which is where we excel.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Green, pleasant, high-potential.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Time Live is one of my favourite places to visit in Chesterfield. I love live music and that venue is a fantastic place to enjoy a gig.

Odyssey is my favourite food place right now, mostly because of the Gyros.

I'm also addicted to grilled cheese sandwiches from Society on Stephenson Place.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roaring Mouse exists to build businesses that make the world smarter, fairer and greener. We work with several cleantech companies, and sustainability is a massive part of who we are.

We've moved to a more energy-efficient building and are making more use of public transport and the cycle network when commuting.

Why do you love about working or doing business in Chesterfield?

The lifestyle, primarily. In Chesterfield we've got a thriving town and the Peak District on our doorstep but without the extra cost and congestion you get in a big city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are creating high-value jobs in Chesterfield and looking to hire close to home wherever possible. All of our people live in or close to Chesterfield.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and there's plenty of room for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield is well located, well connected, and well positioned to capitalise on post-pandemic working trends where people are fleeing big cities and hybrid working is more the norm.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.