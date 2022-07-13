Champions Column: Chesterfield is such a friendly and enjoyable town to work in

The Goldsmith clinic offers premium treatments and products including Morpheus8, Hydrafacial, Obagi Skincare, IPL Lumecca, Dermal Fillers and Profhilo to name a few. The business relocated to Lordsmill Street in 2019, enabling it to expand and bring together a number of respected professionals in health, fitness and beauty to create an aesthetics and holistic wellbeing retreat.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We have recently opened two new treatment rooms! These rooms have created a good opportunity for the business to grow, as more treatments can be carried out and introduced to our clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week’s columnist Rebecca Davies is a level three therapist at The Goldsmith Clinic.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, friendly and historic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting Queen’s Park, which is a really nice place to walk around. I also enjoy going to Brampton to have a browse in the shops and restaurants.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is a very enjoyable place to work – I think it’s a very pretty town with plenty of shops.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

The Goldsmith Clinic has supported me and my growth within the industry by taking me on and providing me with training opportunities to develop my skills and learn new treatments.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the development of the new Premier Inn, and the new restaurants and shops that will be opening around Elder Way, will have a great impact on the town as it will bring in more visitors to the area.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

My vision for Chesterfield is for the town to make better use of some of the empty buildings we have and for more of a variety of businesses to be able to open up and bring more custom to Chesterfield.