Champions Column: Chesterfield is growing quickly with so many amazing additions

The business will be celebrating being eight years old in July and, although it has been a tough old two years, we are in a really good place now and even looking to expand the team once more.

We recruit on various office-based job roles, mainly in the engineering and construction sector, for some brilliant companies in and around Derbyshire.

We are lucky enough to have kept most of the clients who have engaged with us over the years and we really enjoy those relationships – after all, we spend most of our time at work so why not make that time as enjoyable as possible.

This week's columnist Lee Ashley is the owner of Spire Recruitment.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The greatest achievement has been the survival of our recruitment agency through the pandemic.

Recruitment was hit badly due to companies not recruiting at all but, as the world started moving again, recruitment has rapidly developed. We are busier now more so than ever, which is amazing!

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I like to visit the town centre. After living here my whole life, it is a privilege to be able to take my four-year-old twin daughters (Megan and Lola) walking around Chesterfield and see how much the town has developed and continues to do so.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We feel strongly about helping local people and evidence of this happens every single day.

We are in a very fortunate position in recruitment because we’re actively helping people all the time within our company.

To feel like you have really impacted someone’s life in a positive way is so satisfying and it makes you smile, recruitment is a rewarding job in that regard.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The financial support that businesses were offered has been gratefully received through the pandemic.

Without that, lots of companies would have been in a real difficult situation and many wouldn’t still be open.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think to pinpoint one development would be unfair. Chesterfield is growing so quickly and we have so many amazing additions to the town which will put us in a fantastic position for years to come.

All of the developments are very important in their own way – they are helping regenerate the town and the growth is unbelievable.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision would be a town where the employment figures are flying high, everyone has money to spend on leisure activities and we have plenty of places for young people to develop themselves.

We need to just keep pushing in the direction we are going.