Champions Column: Chesterfield is a town that is full of growth opportunities

As a senior business manager, I am responsible for the operational performance of our Chesterfield and Nottingham centres.

DBC is an award-winning employment and training provider which was established in 2000. Since then, we have supported more than 6,000 businesses to recruit and upskill their employees and reach their potential.

We continue to support people to improve their skills and move them into employment, offering apprenticeships, ranging from level two to level five across many sectors.

Our latest Champions columnist is Luke Brailsford, senior business manager at DBC Training

We have helped improve the lives of over 30,000 individuals and supported over 6,000 businesses to recruit and upskill their employees and reach their potential since we were established.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

I’m proud to say that there have been many great achievements for us in the past year, however two of the standout ones for me would be our Gold Investors in People (IiP) accreditation during our first ever assessment in September 2022.

In the same year we were also awarded a Good outcome from our Ofsted Inspection.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Variety. Opportunities. Connected

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place to visit in Chesterfield has to be the market. The authentic traditional vibe, hustle and bustle and variety is always intriguing and inviting.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

For our colleagues and learners, we are raising awareness of what sustainability means to each of us and how we can demonstrate and apply good behaviours and attitudes in our homes, work places and community

We have introduced a range of new courses that focus on supporting achieving Net Zero, offering Domestic Retrofit Training for both employed and unemployed individuals and the Tackling It Together course, which looks at being sustainable to support the environment as well as individual’s cost of living.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield has plenty of opportunities for growth with new business and initiatives presenting regularly which prompted us to open our office in Chesterfield in 2021. Chesterfield really is the place to be for us.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have access to funding that allows young people to build their skills through training like CSCS, Functional Skills and ICT.

We aim to support with the vital skills needed to take those next necessary steps.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We support local people daily. It’s our passion and what we love to do.

By offering a wide range of training options and courses that are mapped to the local labour and skills needed markets, we support Chesterfield’s focus to build their talent of the future to enable people, place and businesses to thrive.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Waterside regeneration scheme is utilising an old space filled with older, energy inefficient buildings, and transforming it with sustainable homes and office space which offers a fresh, modern and green touch to the town.

