Robinson is a manufacturer specialising in custom packaging with technical and value-added solutions for food and consumer product hygiene, safety, protection, and convenience. Our purpose is to go above and beyond to create a sustainable future for our people and our planet.

I love a challenge and, throughout my career, I have always strived to achieve company goals, make the company industry leaders and stand out from the crowd.

As group marketing manager, I am responsible for marketing internationally across our UK, Denmark and Poland businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week's Champions guest columnist is Laura Donington, the group marketing manager at Robinson.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Robinson has three plants in the UK, two in Poland and one in Denmark.

It was formerly a family business in Chesterfield with its origins dating back to 1839 and it now employs nearly 400 people. The group also has a substantial property portfolio in the Chesterfield area with development potential.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

I think the last year has been challenging for most businesses, but I am proud that we have continued to service our customers throughout the pandemic, invested heavily in new equipment and have simplified and standardised our business processes to create a consistent one-Robinson approach.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

We stand together.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I honestly don’t think you can come to Chesterfield without seeing the iconic Church of St Mary and All Saints. I am always mesmerised by the structural brilliance and artistic flair of the tower.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

At the start of the year, we launched our sustainability pledge and we have a dedicated sustainability director to make sure we achieve our goals.

We are very passionate and ambitious about creating a circular economy, some of our goals include: zero waste to landfill by 2021, net carbon positive by 2030, 10 per cent virgin plastic reduction by 2025, maximum recycled content by 2022 and all products fully recyclable by 2022.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

What I love most about this area is that there is a strong knit community that truly does care for one another. I think people, no matter where you are, really do make a place special.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Working with young people is not only a commitment the business is passionate about but one principle I am a strong advocate for.

We offer engineering apprenticeships and work closely with local colleges, teaching students the importance of sustainability and encourage creative design and thinking.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

My vision is a town free from litter with everyone recycling where they can.

To achieve this, we need to teach the importance of sustainability, have systems and structures in place to optimise recycling and have a shared goal for everyone to achieve.