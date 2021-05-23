Champions Column: Chesterfield is a picturesque, ambitious and historic place

Our approach looks at the bigger picture – managing risk, structuring investments, keeping tax to a minimum and creating a legacy for loved ones. We also work collaboratively with local, trusted and reputable accountants and solicitors to look after our clients’ entire financial planning and management needs. We provide innovative and forward-thinking solutions whilst maintaining traditional and client-focused values.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our team has worked very hard to adjust to new working practices without sacrificing quality of service and our clients have humbled us with fantastic positive feedback. It is for this reason that our advisers have been published in The Times top rated adviser guide 2021. 2020 has been Milestone Financial Planning’s most successful year to date.

Pictured is Nick Evans, financial planner and director at Milestone Financial Planning.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Historic, ambitious and picturesque.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

This past year has introduced web calls and remote working to the masses and for us we intend to continue with Zoom calls and Teams meetings where possible, to reduce travel and fuel usage, and to improve our efficiencies. We have also installed an electric vehicle charging point at the office, promoting the use of electric vehicles.

How are your team members developing their skills?

Our industry has access to a wide range of certificate and diploma level qualifications that we encourage our staff to enrol in and develop into more areas for the business.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

In 2018, we employed an office junior through an apprenticeship scheme to help with office and business administration. But, after a short while, it was clear that he had the skills and understanding to become a key part of our technical research team. He’s now working towards a Level 4 diploma in regulated financial planning.

We will certainly look to apprenticeships in the future to bring in and develop more young people.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Outside of the day-to-day, Peter, one of our senior advisers, is a member of Chesterfield Satellite Rotary who supports local charities and community groups though regular fund-raising events.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

There are so many local businesses we would recommend but, to select just one, SEO CoPilot has provided us with excellent digital marketing support and search engine optimisation.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?