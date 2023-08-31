Champions column: Chesterfield has the potential to enter Premiership of towns

​I also work alongside my wife Helen and two of our children.

Hopefully my younger children will join the team too when they are old enough! I love that the business is very family-orientated.

I originally set up the business in Sheffield but decided to relocate both my home and business to Chesterfield in 2021. We cover all areas in Sheffield, Chesterfield, Rotherham, and the Peak District.

Our latest Champions columnist is Philip Dalton, from Dalton Roofing.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming – Forward Thinking – Growing

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield has lots of great places to visit, I love the beautiful countryside, I regularly visit Chesterfield Markets and I especially like to support the traditional tool store there. I also love the vinyl record shop too as I have a duke box that I love listening to.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have recently started to offer the service of fitting solar panels; we fitted solar panels to our office roof first too. We also have four electric vehicles as part of our fleet.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working and living in Chesterfield, because it is such a lovely green happy place to be. The people are so friendly, my wife Helen and I love walking our dogs in the beautiful countryside.

We are both from Sheffield but moved to Chesterfield five years ago and we love living and working here.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Supporting young people in our business is really important to us, we carry out many varied training courses throughout the year, it is so important to train and develop the younger generation.

We currently have three apprentices who are just completing their three-year apprenticeship in Roof Slating and Tiling at Leeds College of building. We also have new apprentices starting their courses in September.

How is your organisation helping to strengthen the local economy in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

We are strengthening the local economy by creating jobs within our organisation, we also use locally sourced suppliers, this supports the local businesses too within Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

While we have been in Chesterfield, we have used many local subcontracting companies too. We would always aim to support local businesses first.

Why is Chesterfield an ideal location to base your business?

Chesterfield is a great central location for us to reach the areas we cover. It couldn’t be better for us!

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My hope and vision for 2030 is for Chesterfield college to teach roofing, as Leeds is a great college however it can be difficult for our apprentices to commute.