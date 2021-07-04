Champions Column: Chesterfield has fantastic venues right on its doorstep

The club has been in existence for over 150 years now and May 26, 2021, marks the anniversary of when the first official game took place. We are one of 18 first-class counties competing in England and Wales.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

I would say the biggest achievement was the role we played in the bio-secure international training camps. We played all of our domestic games away from home, which enabled us to host the Pakistan men’s team, the Australia men’s team, the West Indies women’s team, and the England women’s team during a two-month period.

This week's Champions columnist Jimmy Drew is the commercial manager at Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Since the pandemic, we have identified that people do not necessarily need to come into the office or the ground every day.

We have also taken steps to reduce paper waste, such as switching to digital-only match scorecards and programmes, and also are encouraging supporters to travel using public transport through work with local partners, such as Trent Barton.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience, and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have had good working relationships with the University of Derby and Derby College for a number of years now. As part of that we have had college students working here, whether that is for part of their qualification or in their spare time. The same goes for the university; we have had interns over the last few years, ranging from the catering and events side of the business to areas such as the sport science side and in marketing and digital communications.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

We’ve worked with BRM Solicitors on the Festival of Cricket in Chesterfield for four or five years now and that relationship has grown year-on-year. They have been very professional throughout our relationship with them.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We are now testing our off-field staff for Covid-19. As the season has started, more people are having to come back into the ground as part of our delivery on matchdays. The support we have received in being able to get the tests and have a dedicated person running those twice a week, really helps to protect and safeguard all our staff, both on and off the pitch.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I would say the Chesterfield Waterside development. I remember seeing that scheme when it was first launched and thinking it is an ambitious scheme. It is great to see it finally coming out of the ground.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?