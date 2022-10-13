I have worked for the company for over five years.

Netcoms is proud to boast over 30 years of IT experience in the commercial and educational environment. We have helped a diverse range of companies increase their productivity and profitability by introducing new technology, advice and support.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

This week's columnist Joe Grainger is part of the business development team at Netcoms.

Our greatest achievement in recent years has been helping businesses through the pandemic. We were able to implement systems to keep businesses functioning as if working from their offices, mitigating the impacts felt from home working.

How would you describe Chesterfield using only three words?

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peak District is one of the most idyllic places in the UK. As Chesterfield is on the doorstep of the Peak District it means it’s in a prime location to experience both the tranquillity of the countryside and the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Over the next few months, we aim for our company vehicles to be hybrid, reducing our annual expenditure on fossil fuels. We also have the ability to upcycle, and supply refurbished computers and technology to reduce our overall carbon footprint.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield has been Netcoms home since 1998. We love the community aspect and support local businesses.

Chesterfield has become a hotbed of development and we are excited to see what the future holds.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are currently in the process of expanding our apprenticeship schemes. We have worked with Chesterfield College over the last year taking on two students in digital marketing. This has allowed them the experience of real-world work to follow their aspirations in studying media at university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

At Netcoms we support many sectors across the region, offering local companies support, infrastructure implementation, a friendly face, and IT advice no matter the size of the project.

We are also sponsors of Chesterfield Football Club and are pleased to support the team this season, alongside the fantastic community work the Spireites Community Trust is involved in.

What is your vision for Chesterfield in 2030?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield has great opportunities for development and promoting the area would improve the feeling for the town within the local community. It would be great if the disused buildings in the town could be renovated.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.