We provide accountancy and tax services, business strategy and financial management for engineering, property and manufacturing clients predominantly in the East Midlands area.

Having identified a growing need in the local marketplace for a business-strategy focused accountancy firm, I launched the firm in 2020, with the initial objective to help turn businesses around and help them recover from the pandemic.

With a reputation for quality and results, our brand recognition grew, and we are now a small team of three, managing the steady influx of enquiries and supporting our growing portfolio of over 100 clients.

This week's columnist Graham Nash is director of BusinessWise Accountancy and Tax.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our greatest achievement in the last 12 months has been a 300 per cent growth financially and doubling the number of clients we work with to over 100.

This has meant we could employ talented people, including a brilliant apprentice, and provide a foundation for further growth and employment opportunities for others.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place has to be Brampton as there is a lively, cosmopolitan feel about it. But I also love the town centre and shopping at the independent businesses there.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We’re now using local suppliers to help reduce carbon footprint and speed up the responsiveness of work/contracts/service delivery, and we have moved all processes online so all documents are stored electronically.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

I believe Chesterfield has a vibrant community for both leisure and work purposes.

I have found that business owners are keen to help each other and there is a lot of support and opportunities to connect.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We recruited a new apprentice in November 2021 and, in just seven months, Henry has already moved up to be a trainee accountant.

Henry has also helped us move forward digitally with the development of a bespoke online portal and app.

We have plans to recruit more young professionals as the business grows and becomes more established.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Through employment of talented individuals and helping our clients understand their numbers so they make better decisions and grow their businesses in a more sustainable way.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have received some fantastic support and advice from a Chesterfield based IT company that has helped transform our systems and processes to ensure we are competing with other accountancy practices locally.

What is your vision for Chesterfield in 2030?

I see Chesterfield as a mixed setting of business, retail and residential, a town that nurtures a combined community and where life and activity is still evident even after normal business hours are closed.

Business and residential affordability is key to attract and retain people to live and work in the main town and will be an important part of its success moving forward.