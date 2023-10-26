Champions column: Business people are committed to the future prosperity of our town

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) is a commercial asset and property management company with over 40 years’ industry experience. Our development activity spans industrial, office, retail and residential sectors, operating a national portfolio which exceeds 15m sq ft and exceeds a value of £1.2bn.

​I started my career at FIREM in June 2022 after completing a Real Estate degree at Sheffield Hallam University, which included a placement year at The Valuation Office Agency.

With a further 6m sq ft of development in the pipeline over the next five years, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be working at FIREM and I’m looking forward to developing my skills and knowledge amongst our experienced team.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Earlier this year, we completed a full refurbishment of The HQ, Rowland Hill House, revealing 44,000 sq ft of Grade A open-plan office space.

The HQ is Chesterfield’s first flexible working space, comprising private offices, meeting rooms and co-working spaces.

The development is specifically designed for businesses looking to navigate a new way of working, particularly those who have a hybrid working pattern. By pioneering this approach, we’ve been able to upgrade workspace for the local business community, improving the working lives of employees.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Innovative, dedicated and agile.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield is within easy reach of the Peak District and I love heading over on the weekends to make the most of all it has to offer.

A favourite has to be Chatsworth House; there’s something for everyone with its range of events and they always go all out with decorations for Christmas.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Our impact on the environment is always strongly considered at all stages of our development plans and we do all we can to leave a lasting positive legacy.

We recently installed 1,000 solar panels at F Lloyd, one of our industrial sites in Wrexham, as part of our

programme of eco-upgrades to meet our net zero target by 2030. At our office locations, such as Lynch Wood Park in Peterborough, we maintain and introduce green spaces where possible and provide EV charging stations.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I really admire the local business community in and around Chesterfield. Everyone I’ve met is really hard working and I find that people are genuinely committed to the future and prosperity of the town, which is also reflected in the level of investment we’re currently seeing.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience, and why is this so important in helping to reduce skills gaps across the property and construction sector?

We have a range of apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities available across our business, from FIREM to the construction arm of the business, FI Construction.

We’ve worked with universities and colleges all over the country in the past to upskill graduates and

school leavers to prepare them for the world of work.

Starting out in such an established property development company so early on in my career is incredibly valuable, allowing me to learn from some of the very best in the industry.

I plan to continue to make the most of the opportunities available to me to reach my potential.

How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?

We have invested significantly in Chesterfield since 2019, developing workspace at The HQ with a £2m refurbishment programme. The development allows businesses to benefit from bespoke office facilities for their teams, suited to their specific needs and requirements.

Opportunities like The HQ are only attracting more businesses and further investment to the area, assisting us in improving the working lives of the local community.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The revitalisation of the heart of Chesterfield is set to completely redefine Chesterfield town centre, breathing new life into the historic marketplace and increasing connectivity to the all-important key public spaces. It’s a concept we’ve seen work well in Sheffield and it’s hugely exciting to see a similar development programme introduced to the market town.

The transformation is sure to have a positive impact on future investment and is something we’re keen to be involved in through The HQ to support local and regional business development.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?