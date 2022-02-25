I've always been driven and, four years ago, made the decision to move into estate agency and pursue a career in the sector.

I joined Dales and Peaks, who were developing the sales side of the company, and it grew from there.

I've given it all a go, from showing customers around their dream home to supporting clients in the sale of theirs and now, following a recent promotion, I am able to assist in the initial stages of when a client decides they want to sell.

This week's columnist Isla Smith is a sales manager at Dales and Peaks Estate Agents.

I've enjoyed every aspect.

Providing a quality service for people in my own local area has been a pleasure and I hope to continue for years to come.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We added Dore to the family! The opening of our Dore shop is an addition to our popular Brampton and Matlock branches.

This has been really exciting, reminding us of just how far we've come in such a small amount of time and opening up more opportunities to both our clients and staff.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?Thriving, community and vibrant.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Our neighbours next door at Nonnas: whether it be for a quick coffee or evening meal, they have it covered.

We also have all the other local pubs and restaurants to visit in Brampton, literally a stone's throw away from our office.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It's an area covered by a lot of local people and businesses which is great to see.

Everyone supports one another and I think that's really important, it creates a sense of community and could potentially encourage others.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?Young people are contributing greatly to the success of the company. We're a relatively young team and between us all, we're always attending additional courses in order to enhance our knowledge, which will only add to our success in the future.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Our whole team is from Chesterfield and North Derbyshire so, between us, we spend a lot of time in the area.

We all support local, especially after the effects of the pandemic. It would be a shame to see local people and companies suffering, so it’s important now more than ever to continue doing so.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?I think the Glass Yard has been a fantastic development. I know local businesses have recently started moving into their new premises and it's so good to see.