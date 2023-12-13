​Nativity plays are in full swing across Derbyshire schools and familiar characters including Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and wise men are being endearingly acted out by children in school halls and churches, writes the Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

​You might remember the role you played in your own childhood nativity play. For some, being picked to be the angel was vastly preferred to being a sheep.

Memories of hand stitched costumes and singing Little Donkey can last a lifetime - though not always in a good way!

For the past few weeks, I’ve been travelling around and speaking to people across our own communities whose life and work has echoes in the first Christmas story.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

I’ve had really interesting conversations with a sheep farmer, who, with her family, and much like the shepherds of the nativity, looks after her animals with great care. Speaking to a hotel owner I’ve been struck by the welcome given to those in need of rest and sanctuary.

In discussion with a midwife at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, I heard how each day – not just at Christmas - she and her colleagues support families of every kind being created and changed with every new birth.

I’ve had ‘Christmas Conversations’ with a radio broadcaster who communicates information and messages, as did the angels of the nativity; with a university lecturer sharing their learning and discovery like the three wise men; and with a young child exploring how the experience of Christmas connects with what really matters in her life.

Throughout Advent these ‘Christmas Conversations’ are being released as podcasts via the

​”Whatever you do in your everyday life there’s an opportunity this Christmas to think about the part we can all play to share the “good news of great joy” as we go about our daily business”, says Rt Rev Libby Lane.

Derby Diocese website, and Bishop Libby Lane on Facebook. Do tune in, I think you’ll find it a fascinating glimpse into other lives and how they relate to the story of Christmas.

Listening to these stories of everyday life in Derbyshire remind me that God chose to be amongst ordinary people that very first Christmas - people going about their business, working or living in Bethlehem.

Some, like the shepherds who encountered the awesome sight of the angels on their hilltop, would have been blown away by what was happening.

Others, like the innkeepers who eventually gave Mary and Joseph somewhere to stay, played a key role without even realising it.

Whatever you do in your everyday life – in education, in work, caring for loved ones, in retirement or anything in between - there’s an opportunity this Christmas to think about the part we can all play to share the “good news of great joy” as we go about our daily business.

At Christmas we are reminded that Jesus was called ‘Immanuel’, which means ‘God with us’, and that, even today, God chooses to be in our everyday lives. Christmas teaches us that we all have a role to play in the ongoing story of God’s work in the world. Even our apparently ordinary and mundane everyday actions show our common humanity, bringing us closer to God and to each other.

This Christmas, you can hear again the story of the good news of Jesus’ birth and make connections with your own story. We extend a sincere invitation to a church service near you (check on www.achurchnearyou.com)

Please – come and join us: you are welcome. You might just catch a singing donkey belting out ‘Little town of Bethlehem’!