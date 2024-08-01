Bishop's Column: Drama and emotion aplenty in this summer feast of sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​For me, one of the great pleasures of the summer months is the sheer volume of top-level sporting events taking place, says the Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

As a lifelong sports fan and the Church of England’s lead bishop for sport, I love to watch the world’s very best athletes competing against each other at an almost incredible level of performance.

And so often, sport regularly generates the kind of intense emotion, drama and scarcely believable twists that not even the most imaginative of Hollywood script writers would come up with.

This year the annual roster of summer sport has been joined by two of the big hitters of international sport, events which only take place every four years.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

While England fell agonisingly short at the recent European Football Championships, I am hopeful for the

British team at the extravaganza of sporting brilliance that is the Olympic Games.

As I write Team GB have won 20 medals of every hue with possibilities for many more – so exciting!

Derbyshire athletes are well-represented at the Paris Olympics. We have athletes throughout the team and in swimming alone there’s Joe Litchfield from Chesterfield, Abbie Wood from Buxton, Alfreton’s Jacob Whittle and 17 year old Eva Okaro from Repton School competing for Great Britain.

It takes enormous dedication and commitment over four years of hard training, often unseen through the long cold days and nights of winter, dealing with injuries and setbacks, and all for a shot at glory that might last as little as 10 seconds.

No wonder so many of us can’t take our eyes off it.

Although the Olympics offers wonderful narratives of individual and national resilience, courage and hope – the stories of the Olympic Refugee Team are remarkable - sadly, with such global attention focussed on the Games, they also attract the darker side of the human experience.

So, this year, the attacks on the French railway network on the opening day; allegations of widespread doping in some teams; the banning of Russian athletes from competing under their national flag due to the invasion of Ukraine, are also part of the Olympic story.

And, because the stakes are so high and the pressure to perform is so great, vulnerable young athletes can be subject to abuse.

In our own country, the British Gymnastics team has been rocked by allegations of abuse, Olympic gold medal cyclist Bradley Wiggins recently revealed that he was repeatedly sexually abused by his coach as a teenager, and we have seen the cruel mistreatment of horses in training for equestrian events.

The Russian and Chinese governments have both been caught up in serious allegations of widespread, systematic drug doping of their Olympic athletes.

Young, vulnerable athletes need proper safeguarding and the protection, rather than the exploitation, by their coaches and team organisations.

That some individuals and countries cheat to ensure they win has been true since the Olympic Games began nearly 3000 years ago.

Better and stricter testing regimes strive to combat these abuses and manipulations, and greater attention to safeguarding and other systems being put in place are intended to mitigate, if not eliminate, the worst practices.

The father of the modern Olympic Games, Pierre de Coubertin, once said: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part”.

Tennis legend Andy Murray has shown us how true this is. Despite serious injuries limiting his chances to play in recent years he has been determined to get fit and join the British team, announcing that the Paris Olympics will be his final event before retirement.

How thrilling it has been to watch his fight alongside Dan Evans to get through the opening rounds.

The modern Olympics have grown hugely since their rebirth in the late 19th Century. Many more countries are involved and in recent decades the much greater participation of women and growth of the paralympics are hugely welcome developments.