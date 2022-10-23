But large swathes of it are under extreme pressure, or at risk of disappearing completely and, for some habitats and species, it's already too late.

Even on our own doorstep, we have seen serious damage and disruption from climate change.

February 2019 was the hottest ever on record in Derbyshire, with temperatures reaching 20.6C and leading to heather and grassland fires on High Peak moorlands.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

Later that same year, and in complete contrast, extreme rainfall resulted in a severe threat to the stability of Toddbrook Reservoir and a potential threat to life and property in Whaley Bridge.

Over the winter months to February 2020, consistent high rainfall resulted in extensive flooding of our towns and villages and the River Derwent rose to its highest ever recorded level, coming very close to an evacuation of Derby city centre.

The impacts of climate change, pollution, a growing and greedy human population combined with reckless consumption of the Earth's resources mean that now, more than ever, and as the custodians of the planet - we must act to take care of God’s creation.

Every year at this time, I introduce a fundraising focus for people and churches across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Right Rev'd Libby Lane's Harvest Appeal is ‘Caring for Creation’.

This year, my Bishop of Derby's Harvest Appeal is ‘Caring for Creation’. We are supporting three causes all working to treasure our planet, invest in biodiversity and sustain the wonder of creation we all enjoy and rely upon.

Close to home, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust's rewilding projects will allow designated land to ‘go back to nature’ so wildlife can thrive.

When humans take a step back, nature takes charge and increases the abundance of plant and animal communities: seeds and plants are free to germinate and grow causing insects, birds and mammals to start to explore these areas once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linking us to communities across the world, the Anglican Communion Forest aims to significantly increase local activities such as forest protection, tree-growing and landscape restoration across the globe. This summer, I helped to plant the first tree in this global “forest” and I hope many thousands more will be planted, including in our own local area.

Whilst these are just three of the tens of thousands such projects around the world, each has the potential to make real impact and give us the chance to make amends by rectifying damage to the planet’s precious eco-systems. We must act now, for ourselves and our planet, and so future generations will be able to benefit from the earth’s resources in a more sustainable way and still know the beauty, richness and diversity of God's creation.

Every action taken and every donation made will help make a difference to each of the three Caring for Creation projects my Harvest Appeal is supporting this year.