Column: It's so important for mental health to interact with other people - and we can help

However, meeting people and getting out and about is extremely important for our mental health and wellbeing.

At Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, we have 300 local members, many older and retired.

A lesson we have learnt from the pandemic is that people need to be with people. The pandemic left many people isolated and we don’t want this to continue.

Columnist Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

September is our official ‘Friendship Month’ and we are opening up our events so that anyone who is interested in joining our group can come along, give it a go and find out more.

We offer a great range of affordable social events – our coffee morning get togethers are free for our members and often feature fascinating speakers.

Our monthly walking group ‘Rambling On’ is also free of charge and takes place on the first Friday of every month.

We know many people are feeling stretched financially but we can’t over emphasise the importance of socialising and chatting with others so these events take the financial strain out of getting out.

Some of the Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows members during a walk.

Our Friendship Month events are specifically designed to make newcomers feel at ease and to offer the chance to experience the supportive benefits of joining a friendship group.

Events still to come include a ‘Petanque and Picnic’ event on Monday, September 12 at Eastwood Park, Hasland at 11am – this is also free of charge, just bring a picnic.

Our next coffee morning takes place on Wednesday, September 21, at 11am at our branch on Saltergate, Chesterfield, and will feature popular local speaker Neil Anderson – plus tea and cakes!

If dining out is more your thing then why not join us for a meal at The Horse & Jockey in Wessington at 6pm on Friday, September 9, or a lovely lunch at The Hurt Arms, Ambergate at 12.30pm on Monday, September 26. When we meet for meals each person simply pays for what they order.

Dr Jennifer Wild.

Nobody should be without company, so if you’re finding it difficult to socialise in later life, or you’d like to build or extend your friendship circle, groups such as ours are a great way to meet like-minded people locally. We’d love to see you.

Dr Jennifer Wild, an associate professor of clinical psychology at Oxford University and friend of the Oddfellows, describes friends as ‘precious protectors’, and something you can never put a price on.

She told us: “Friendship is a wonderful thing. Spending time with people who share our values and beliefs can be very motivating, and laughter with friends is proven to improve our mood.

“But friendship goes much deeper than that. The support that good friends provide can also be protective. Those with close companions they can lean on in tough times are less likely to suffer from depression. Friends offer perspectives more compassionate than our own, which helps to interrupt self-critical thinking and improve our problem-solving skill set.”

In addition to attending regular social events, members of Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows can access financial benefits and welfare support, with a dedicated care helpline and citizens advice team, and a travel club. Oddfellows membership costs from £25 a year.

If you would like to come along to any of our events, or to receive a free local events pack, please give me a call on 01246 273076 or email [email protected]

Further event and online open day details can be found at www.friendshipmonth.com, as well as a competition to win one of two Champagne afternoon tea gift boxes.

To read Dr Wild’s series of friendship advice blogs, written especially for the Oddfellows, go to www.oddfellows.co.uk/news.