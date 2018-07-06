‘Chesterfield’s economy is doing great’

My name is Lee Ashley, I am the business owner of Spire Recruitment in Chesterfield,

I am 36 years old and have been running Spire Recruitment for the past four years.

I have lived in Chesterfield all my life and my family have all lived and worked in Chesterfield all their lives, I feel a deep connection to the place I call home.

My wife and I have recently had two new additions to the family, our twins Megan and Lola who were born in December 2017, I couldn’t think of a better place to raise our children. I am also the proud dad to our two dogs Ruby (mini Dachshund) and Dolly (working Cocker Spaniel).

Spire Recruitment is a family run recruitment agency which provides staffing solutions to local businesses, we cover mainly office, engineering and construction job roles. We like to get to know our clients properly and form long-term relations, giving us the opportunity to source our clients the right staff at the right time.

1. What has been the highlight for your organisation over the past year?

A highlight for our business over the past 12 months has been the continued growth. We have recently started working with a few of the larger organisations in Chesterfield and we are proud of the fact we have won those contracts.

2. What are your future plans? (new products/services, growth, taking on apprentices, news etc.)

Future plans for our organisation would be a new member of staff. We have moved into an office which offers us the chance to grow the business, so as and when the time is right we will be looking to add another member of staff to our team.

3. Which local business would you recommend and why?

If I was to recommend a local business, I would suggest Penk Insurance. David and Jenny Penk, along with the team they have put together, offer a great service. They don’t leave any stone unturned and I would suggest that any business who is looking for insurance should consider them.

4. How would you describe Chesterfield to a potential investor? (What sets us apart from other towns?)

Chesterfield has lots of business opportunities and the economy is doing great, we can also offer amazing links to the rest of the country via the M1 and we are perfectly positioned in pretty much the centre of the UK. We would be a good proposition to any small and large businesses alike.

5. Which development do you think will most benefit the town?

I feel the development which will offer the biggest difference to our town will be the Chesterfield Waterside development. I can’t wait to see how that completes and hopefully it will draw even more people to the town offering further growth and prosperity.

6. Which national shops and restaurants would you like to see investing here?

I think we have a good variety of national shops and restaurants in the town, obviously the more the merrier. My personal request would be a Pretty Green store and, if Liam Gallagher could personally open it, all the better for me.

7. Which high profile events are working well in Chesterfield and what kinds of events would you like to see in the future?

I am into music and I like the fact that we have started having A-list artists in the town. I can’t say I am the biggest fan of Lionel Richie, however I do think having popular artists like him in the town is great. I would like to see more music events in Chesterfield.

8. Where in the town do you spend your leisure time?

I like to spend my leisure time in Chesterfield with my wife, family and friends. I would usually pop into town for coffee, some lunch and a stroll around.