CHESTERFIELD CHAMPION: Welcoming town has some of the nicest people I’ve met

I’m the new breakfast presenter on Peak FM. I’m on with Ricky every morning from 8am to 10am.

I’m married with a little girl (Lilly) who’s three.

I have only worked in Chesterfield for around a month or so but I only live ten minutes away in Sheffield and I’m in the town a lot seeing friends and visiting the amazing pubs!

1. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

It’s a small welcoming town full of of “what you see is what you get” people! They don’t mince their words around here but are genuinely some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. It also has some beautiful areas and, of course, the famous crooked spire!

2. Which development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

I think the Peak Resort will make a massive difference to the town as it will bring a lot of new people to the area. It is investing a lot of money and I know a lot of people are very excited about it. It will hopefully attract both international and city-based visitors and be really rather impressive.

3. What are the positives of running a business here? I love driving down the A61 to work every morning. I drive in earlier than most at around 5am to do the Peak FM Breakfast Show and that means no traffic! I love not driving into a big city, I love seeing the fields and countryside and I feel lucky to work here.

4. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

It is a great base for base for businesses as it has cheaper rates than nearby cities, such as Sheffield and Derby, but you still have those great, all important transport links. You can be most places in a couple of hours as it is so centrally located.

5. What’s your best memory of Chesterfield?

Meeting up with one of my closest friends in Queen’s Park. She had her nieces with her, I had my little girl with me and it was a beautiful, sunny day. We sat in the park and watched the kids play and then she turned to me and told me she had something to tell me... She was pregnant with her first child! It was a lovely moment and I always think of it when I got to Queen’s Park now.