Chesterfield Champion: Town has the potential to grow

My name is Antony Davies, I’m 52 years old and married to Angela with two children at secondary school.

I work for the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub as a business growth specialist, meaning that I work with businesses supporting them with their growth plans and aspirations. My work does take me into Chesterfield regularly as it’s part of the ‘patch’ that’s relevant to what I do.

1. What’s your best memory of the town?

One of the most enjoyable days out I recall was to spend a sunny day in Queen’s Park watching Derbyshire play Yorkshire. The whole family came along, including in-laws. We took a picnic and enjoyed a lovely, sociable day.

2. What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

The Peak Resort and Chesterfield Waterside developments are two massive projects which could have a major impact on the town. They’re both highly ambitious and could be game changing in terms of economic development.

3. How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

I’d say it’s a busy market town that’s got a lot of potential to grow and make a bigger impact on the regional stage. It’s got a strong business community and its location is a big plus.

4. What are the positives of running a business here?

Chesterfield has a solid community of businesses and professional services. There’s a strong sense of ‘community’ among businesses in the town, and there’s a wide range of support available.

5. Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

The Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, I’d have to say us of course!

However, Chesterfield also sits in the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership area, which means businesses have twice as much support. The East Midlands Chamber and initiatives such as Chesterfield Champions are also valuable sources of support.

6. Why did you choose to base your business in Chesterfield?

We don’t have a physical base in Chesterfield but, as mentioned, it’s an important part of the Sheffield City Region, economically and from a skills perspective.

7. Who do you admire in the community?

I’d probably say all those people who have put themselves forward as Chesterfield Champions, demonstrating they’re committed to building a stronger town.

8. What are the aspirations of your business?

That’s pretty simple – it’s to be the ‘go to’ place for businesses that are looking to grow and in need of specialist support.

We want to play our part in helping businesses to start up and grow sustainably, creating new jobs.

9. What advice would you give to someone establishing a business here?

Get out and explore everything the town has to offer. Speak with all the organisations that might be able to help your business grow and take advantage of all the support that’s out there.