Back pants to future-proof British farming

More than 13 million visitors each year flock to the Peak District National Park, which covers 35% of Derbyshire. Yet this supposedly protected landscape of moorlands, dales, and lakes is significantly blighted by animal agriculture.

Derbyshire may be known for lamb, beef and stilton, but these cause immense harm. To futureproof Derbyshire—and Britain in general—we need to evolve beyond farming animals and embrace growing veg, crops and soil-saving plant proteins like legumes. Farmers need support to make this positive change.

Initiatives like the National Farmers Union's (NFU) “Back British Farming Day” ostensibly support all farming families, but hardworking arable and horticulture farmers are often overlooked. The top three Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) promotions all spotlight meat and dairy. Meanwhile, a steady stream of flesh, egg and milk adverts reinforces the idea that consuming animals is normal. This marketing, much like the tobacco industry’s historic spin machine, glosses over the damage and props up a harmful status quo. And it’s not just the environment that suffers.

Animal welfare organisations regularly expose horrific abuse on farms and in slaughterhouses, regardless of “high welfare” certifications. In June 2024, Animal Rising revealed disgusting conditions and stomach-turning cruelty at 45 RSPCA-Approved farms. This month, Red Tractor Certified Somerby Top Farm in Lincolnshire was exposed for smacking pigs with paddles and beating a sow with a metal bar while she screamed. Sometimes, such exposés prompt charges and change, but most abuses of farmed animals don’t even make the news, because they’re legal and “business as usual”. As a result, consumers can turn a blind eye to the gruesome history behind supermarket shelves of meat and cheese.

The 70,000 cows exploited for dairy in Derbyshire will be repeatedly, forcibly impregnated, only to have their babies taken away shortly after birth. While mothers are still bellowing in grief, many calves are already being sent to slaughter, or, if female, preparing to follow in their mothers' grim footsteps. Derbyshire’s over 400,000 sheep and lambs are also unwilling participants who may be repeatedly sheared before slaughter. None goes to their death willingly.

This system also harms humans, depriving us of clean air and countryside and pushing products linked to a higher risk of heart disease and cancer. A staggering 92% of UK farmers under 40 cite poor mental health as the biggest problem they face, and forcing gentle animals to their deaths will not help. Backing British fruit and vegetable growers would go a long way towards realising the National Health Service's ambitious 10-Year Health Plan.

If we don’t fix the food system, Derbyshire could become a barren wasteland occupied by miserable animals with instructions for their exploitation and slaughter spray-painted on their bodies. Back British Farming Day’s 2025 slogan is “No backups. Just blood, sweat, and skills.” No one denies farming takes skills and sweat, but it’s time to take blood out of the equation. We can each help futureproof farming by eating vegan, and signing PETA’s action urging Agriculture Minister Steve Reed MP to do the right thing. Go to BritishFarming.org to help farmers transition to sustainable animal-free agriculture.

Oliver Robbins is the International Direct Marketing Coordinator at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA.

