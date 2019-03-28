Operatic sensation Carly releases latest video for classic Italian love song

Mansfield operatic sensation Carly Paoli has released a video for her latest single, celebrating her Italian roots.

Carly, who comes from Berry Hill, has released her version of the Neapolitan classic ‘I’ Te Vurria Vasà’ (I Want To Kiss You).

The singer grew up in Mansfield and taught in Chesterfield.

Written and composed by Vincenzo Russo and Eduardo di Capua in 1900, and first played to Carly by her Italian grandfather, this story of an impossible love has long been a favourite of Italian tenors including Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli and Tito Schipa,

Speaking last week, Carly said: "This song is absolutely part of my childhood. I grew up in Mansfield but spent a lot of time in southern Italy, and it's the place where I really started to perform. It's actually a Neapolitan son - they have quite a different dialect down there.



"As a child, ‘I’ Te Vurría Vasá’ is a song that I fell in love with straight away - it has such a beautiful melody and such beautiful lyrics.

"Italy was always a draw for me and I was always lucky that I had two worlds to go to," she says. "Plus, my family out there are extremely Italian and very musical. "My grandfather was a singer, and so were his two brothers - one of his brothers was a chef to the Shah of Persia and he always used to sing in the kitchens. The Shah used to call him the singing chef."



The 30-year-old grew up in Mansfield, and initially trained at Directions Theatre Arts in Chesterfield, before moving on to Tring Park School for Performing Arts.

She returned to the Derbyshire town - where her mother Tina hails from - to teach at Directions for two years after completing her studies at the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music.



Not only has Carly been embraced by the Italian music world - she performed widely at fiestas as a teenager - she has also become a poster-girl for the British classical music scene.

She was honoured with Puglia’s prestigious ‘Premio Barocco’ award in recognition of her achievements in art and culture - previously awarded to Sophia Loren, Dame Helen Mirren and Luciano Pavarotti.

Dubbed ‘The Heart of Puglia’, Carly is lauded by classical luminaries, including Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras. Closer to home, her debut album ‘Singing My Dreams’ stormed the classical charts in 2017, and last year she performed her sell-out debut UK headline concert at Cadogan Hall, in Chelsea.

She has also performed at New York's Carnegie Hall, and London's O2, with some of the world’s greatest tenors, including Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras.

She was shortlisted for the first ever Sound of Classical Poll at the Classic BRITS, and was also appointed an ambassador for BBC Music Day alongside Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Lisa Stansfield.



A favourite of the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli and Tito Schipa, ‘I’ Te Vurria Vasà’ was written by Eduardo di Capua, who Carly says originated from the same small Italian town as her grandfather.

“Looking at it from a woman’s perspective was an exciting element that brought into light a new drama in the lyric," Carly said.

"Spending so much of my life with my very musical family in Italy has influenced my love of Italian music and the music I enjoy performing today.

"Firstly, I was drawn to the romantic melody of this song and, when I listened to the poetic lyric, which is inspired by real life events and the real emotions the lyricist had for the lady he knew he could never be with, I fell in love with this heart-warming song and, in particular, Tito Schipa’s recording.”

Carly's version of ‘I’ Te Vurria Vasà’ is available to view on YouTube at https://youtu.be/8swfB4XW9IU